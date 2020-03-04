Tom Cruise Pursued Kate Hudson Prior To Meeting Katie Holmes?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Tom Cruise did not pursue Kate Hudson prior to meeting Katie Holmes, delisted a made-up tabloid report. Gossip Cop can debunk the phony story. It’s complete fiction.

According to New Idea, Cruise had been “obsessed with finding a wife” prior to meeting Holmes in early 2005, but he initially “had his eye” on Hudson. “It was an open secret that Tom was hunting for a high-profile girlfriend at the time Kate was throwing her wild parties,” a supposed source tells the outlet. “She was obviously someone he was crushing on heavily.”

The tabloid then references Hudson’s recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which she told a funny story about Cruise crashing one of her house parties several years ago. The actress explained that she and her brother, Oliver, used to throw parties when their mom, Goldie Hawn, and stepfather, Kurt Russell, were out of town. During one of these bashes, explained Hudson, Cruise scaled an eight-foot gate and snuck in because he “heard there was a party.”

New Idea puts its own spin on the humorous anecdote. “He went out of his way to prove his worth with grand gestures,” says the unknown tipster. “I guess he thought scaling the wall at Kate’s would endear himself to her – and her friends, of course – like he was this hunky superhero in real life, but he’d do other outlandish things, too.” The tabloid doesn’t bother to mention what these other “outlandish things” entailed. That’s probably because Hudson didn’t mention any of them on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The tabloid’s report simply doesn’t make sense chronologically. Cruise was married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. Hudson noted that she and her brother were still young and living at home when they threw the party that Cruise crashed. This means the party would’ve been held at some point in the ’90s while the actor was still married. It should also be noted, Cruise likely believed he was crashing a party being held by Hawn and Russell – not a secret one their kids held threw without their permission.

By the time Cruise divorced Kidman in 2001, Hudson was already married to rocker Chris Robinson. The actor went on to date Penelope Cruz from 2001 to 2004, before meeting Holmes in 2005. Hudson and Robinson remained married until 2006. Simply put, Cruise and Hudson were never single at the same time prior to him meeting Holmes. The magazine came up with its bogus premise based on nothing but a story that the Almost Famous actress told on a talk show. Despite the publication’s article not making any sense, Gossip Cop still checked in with a source close to the situation, who confirms it’s all nonsense.

