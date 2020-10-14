Tom Cruise Has Crush On His 'Mission: Impossible 7' Co-Star Hayley Atwell?

Atwell (Probably) Isn't Single

The Captain America: The First Avenger star is very private about her personal life. She said in a 2017 interview that she was planning to spend the rest of her life with a childhood friend who is now a medical doctor, but she didn't say his name. It's been a few years so perhaps there was a break-up, but then she'd likely be spotted on dates in tabloids. Atwell at a minimum likes to keep her private life separate from her personal life, which makes this story of romance all the less likely.