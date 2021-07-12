Tom Cruise Has Big Sporting Day, Including Appearance At Wimbledon With Rumored Girlfriend

Tom Cruise had a very busy weekend. The Mission: Impossible star was popping up all around Britain with some very famous friends. One-stop even added fuel to a dating rumor. Gossip Cop has the story.

Wimbledon Weekend

Wimbledon has always attracted some A-list stars. In years past you could find the likes of Gwen Stefani or Bill Murray in attendance. This year was no exception, with Priyanka Chopra and Kate Middleton both on hand. Tom Cruise set tongues wagging when he arrived with his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell.

Gossip Cop has seen many rumors about Atwell and Cruise dating, and this tennis outing sent some athletes into overdrive. These rumors have been fueled by photos on-set of the two laughing and kissing… in character. The relationship remains unsubstantiated by either party involved.

This Wimbledon date doesn’t really look like a date at all. Many are ignoring that Atwell was just one of many Mission: Impossible stars that Cruise brought with him.

For the women’s final, Cruise arrived with Atwell and Pom Klementieff. It would be a pretty crummy date night to bring another person with you. For the men’s final, he was accompanied by another co-star, Esai Morales. It looks like Cruise might just have used Wimbledon as an opportunity to treat his co-stars to a fun day out.

Euro 2020

Just a few hours after watching Novak Djokovic be crowned champion, Cruise took the hour-long drive from Wimbledon to Wembley Stadium. He was on hand to watch England face Italy in the Euro 2020 Final. It was a rough night for England fans, as Italy triumphed on penalty kicks.

Cruise was spotted with England legend David Beckham, taking the seat Ed Sheeran sat in for the semi-final match. Beckham looked as heartbroken as any when Italy took the cup home. The Top Gun star was once again in the same building as Middleton, for she was spotted watching the game with Prince William and their son George.

What’s He Doing There?

Mission: Impossible has been shooting in England for a long time, but there’s a logical explanation. The shooting of the seventh film was shut down in February 2020 because of the pandemic, and it restarted later in the year. FIlming was once again delayed after several positive tests. At one point, Cruise was going to film two Mission: Impossible films back-to-back, so he’s probably going to be in England for a long time to come.

This film has been rather star-crossed, but it should finally hit screens on May 27, 2022. Cruise was on hand to watch two historic sports moments, and it’s no surprise that the a-lister would spark a few rumors in the process.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lonely’ Tom Cruise ‘Terrified’ Of Dating Again, ‘Separated’ Himself From Friends?

Did Suri Cruise Move In With Her Dad Tom Cruise Last Summer?

Report: Tom Cruise Going On ‘Undercover’ Dates With Sofia Boutella