Tom Cruise ‘Headed For The Altar’ With Haley Atwell?

Tom Cruise has been linked to many women over the years. One tabloid is reporting the action star is ready to start over with one such woman, actress Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Is Cruise Starting Over With Atwell?

According to New Idea’s latest issue, Atwell and Cruise’s relationship is moving as fast as a bullet train.“Some of us didn’t think Tom would ever open up to someone again, but this past year, working alongside Hayley, he’s completely transformed,” an unnamed inside source told the outlet. “The fact they’re going public a year before their movie comes out just shows how serious he is about her. It’s nothing short of a miracle to see Tom excited about his world again.”

However, the publication asserts that Cruise wants to keep the world out of his relationship for as long as possible.“Tom’s not going to let anyone or anything try and influence what they have between them,” the source said of his relationship with Atwell, which could be moving towards parenthood. “For the first time he can see some kind of chance at having a second family and he’s not going to mess it up.” The actor already has two adult adopted children through ex-wife Nicole Kidman and 15-year-old Suri with Katie Holmes. “It’s true that Tom has a huge gap left by Suri and he dreams of having another child – a second son even,” the source concludes. “Finding love again has taken him by surprise, but it’s given him a whole new lease on life. Hayley is very good for him – she’s clever, funny, and totally down to earth. They’re very much in love and it’s a race as to whether or not a wedding or a baby comes first!”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Despite this report, Cruise and Atwell have not gone public yet. It’s unclear if the two are dating. The publication’s only evidence that they are is an unnamed source and that Atwell is a brunette like Katie Holmes.

New Idea has constantly linked Cruise to several of his costars over the years. According to the outlet, he apparently went on several secret dates with Kate Winslet in 2020. Meghan Markle had allegedly asked him for career advice at one point. Actress Vanessa Kirby was allegedly stuck in a love triangle between Cruise and Atwell, even though Gossip Cop found no evidence to support the claim or any of the others.

