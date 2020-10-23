Tom Cruise Finally Reunited With Suri?

Tom Cruise’s separation from his daughter Suri has gone on since his divorce from Katie Holmes. Last year, one tabloid suggested that Cruise finally reunited with his teenage daughter. Gossip Cop looked into the report when it came out. Let’s take a look back at the story.
Last October, Star reported that Suri was finally reuniting with Tom Cruise after attempting to reach out to him over the years. For some time, it was speculated through hearsay that the Mission: Impossible actor became distanced from his daughter after Katie Holmes left Scientology. At the time, the tabloid stated the young teen “gave up” on any reconciliation with Tom until she received a “heartbreaking email” from the actor claiming he wanted to see her. The magazine’s insider asserted, "He explained why he's been absent all these years and said he hoped to make it up to her if it wasn't too late.”
The insider further disclosed that Holmes was “cautiously optimistic" about Suri resuming a relationship with Cruise but saw Suri was “happier being in touch with him, so she's been supportive of seeing them reconnect." Gossip Cop would like to mention that a year has gone by since the story came out and there hasn’t been any talk of reconciliation between Suri and Tom Cruise. Still, the magazine insisted following Cruise’s note to Suri, the two kept emailing one another and even FaceTimed each other. The unnamed source further revealed that the Jerry Maguire wanted to “make up for lost time” with Suri.
As we stated, the report is a year old, and after investigating the article, Gossip Cop found the story to be false. Our verdict remains the same today. Last year, we spoke to a rep for Katie Holmes who confirmed Star's narrative was incorrect. Twelve months later, and there still hasn’t been a reunion between Cruise and his daughter. Also, Cruise is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 in the U.K. therefore, we highly doubt if the actor has seen his other children either due to the current epidemic.
In regards to Star, we’ve busted the tabloid several times for its false accounts about Cruise. Recently, we corrected the magazine for alleging that Cruise was coming between Gal Gadot and her husband. Two years ago, we clarified a story from the outlet purporting that Cruise was quitting Scientology for Suri. Gossip Cop knows Cruise’s affiliation with the church makes him a controversial figure, but the tabloids should still report the facts, not fiction.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.