Tom Cruise Doing A Tell-All With Howard Stern About His Daughter Suri?

Truth rating: 1

By Laura Broman |

Is Tom Cruise finally going to do a tell-all interview with Howard Stern about his family and his involvement in Scientology? One tabloid this week is claiming so. Gossip Cop isn’t so sure.

“Tom’s Bombshell Tell-All!” reads the cover of the latest issue of In Touch. The tabloid would have you believe that Cruise is finally speaking up about everything: his estrangement from his daughter Suri, his divorces from Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, and of course the Church of Scientology. “The whole world,” a supposed source tells the tabloid in the body of the article, “has been waiting for this. Tom talking about such personal things makes him more than just an action star. It makes him more human.”

Further in, however, the story begins to backtrack. While earlier it seemed as though Cruise has already arranged to do a massive interview, possibly even with this tabloid, it’s clear later on that that’s not the case. The suspicious insider explains that Cruise is “considering” doing an interview with “someone like Ellen [DeGeneres] or Howard Stern.” In other words, there is currently no interview.

The questionable source then cites 14-year-old Suri, who lives with her mother Katie Holmes, as Cruise’s primary motivation for speaking out. “Suri needs her father more than ever,” says the insider. “She lives in NYC where the coronavirus is taking a huge toll.” The rest of the article is devoted to rehashing old details most people are already aware of: Cruise’s split with Nicole Kidman, his continued commitment to Scientology, and Katie Holmes’ recently-ended relationship with Jamie Foxx.

While it’s entirely possible that Cruise may one day let the media back into his personal life, it’s hard for Gossip Cop not to be suspicious of In Touch’s claim here. The magazine’s cover was obviously designed as a bait-and-switch to make you think that it has any new information for you about the controversial action star. But in the end, mostly it’s just regurgitating old news.

The thing is, that source, who probably doesn’t really exist, is right: the whole world is waiting for this. You, us, and everyone else would love to hear more about the ins and outs of Cruise’s life for the past seven years, and about the mysterious inner workings of Scientology. Cruise is one of the most enigmatic figures still active in Hollywood. And he never does interviews. If he actually were finally doing a tell-all about his life it would likely be on the front page of every media outlet in the world. So why is In Touch the only publication that seems to know about it? Howard Stern certainly hasn’t said anything and he’s not exactly known for holding his tongue.

The theory that Tom Cruise might be looking for a way to reunite with Suri is a popular one, but Gossip Cop has debunked it each time it’s come up. Last November, this same untrustworthy outlet claimed that Cruise was leaving Scientology for Suri. Two months before that, Gossip Cop busted another cover story from the tabloid insisting that Cruise would be telling “his side of the story” in his split with Holmes, again in an apparent effort to reestablish a relationship with Suri. Holmes’ spokesperson, however, told us that “nothing has changed” when it comes to Suri’s relationship (or lack thereof) with her father. The rep added that the gossip industry should really “stop using Katie’s daughter to sell magazines.” Well, so much for that.