Tom Cruise Desperate For Cash, Selling Colorado Home For Cheap?

Is Tom Cruise desperate for cash? One report believes he’s selling his Colorado estate at a steep discount just to bring some money in. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Stressed Tom Cruise Desperate For Cash’

According to Woman’s Day, Tom Cruise is suffering from a major financial setback. During his rant on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, Cruise said “people are losing homes because our industry is shut down.” It turns out he was talking about himself.

Friends of Cruise say the ongoing sale of his Colorado estate in Telluride has been heartbreaking. An insider says “he’s tried to sell Telluride many times, but this time he’s dropped his asking price by a third because he really needs the cash. All his money is tied up in production costs.”

Cruise is personally putting up millions, according to sources, to ensure the set of Mission: Impossible 7 is up to safety standards. An insider says Cruise “hadn’t budgeted for needing several mobile medical units onsite, each with its own trained staff.” While Cruise may be worth $780 million paper, he’s desperate for cash now.

He’s Not Personally Paying For The Movie

Woman’s Day doesn’t seem to understand how movies work. At all. Just because Tom Cruise is the star and producer of Mission: Impossible 7 doesn’t mean he’s personally fronting the cost of the movie. The franchise is a major money-maker for Paramount. There are four producers on the upcoming film, and the studio would be responsible for ensuring the set is safe.

This tabloid really expects the reader to believe that Cruise would underestimate safety concerns on the seventh film in the franchise? Even though COVID-19 has changed how film sets operate, that wouldn’t explain how they’d forget to budget for “mobile medical units.” These sets would be required to have ambulances in the event of dangerous stunt work. It’s impossible to believe they’d simply forget about ambulances on the seventh movie in the multi-billion-dollar franchise.

The tabloid is trying to connect two disparate things, Cruise’s rant onset and the sale of his home in Telluride, into one story. In reality, it’s pretty common for massive estates like this to see a drop in price. Gossip Cop has already debunked the rumor about Cruise’s desperation to sell the mountain home, so this whole story doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

Other Bogus Cruise Stories

This is the same tabloid that said Cruise was unlucky in love because of his adherence to Scientology, despite the fact that he’s been married three times. At the same time, it also said he was in a love triangle with co-stars Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell. Kirby has personally denied all romantic rumors, while Atwell was reduced to an object by Woman’s Day.

If a property isn’t selling then guess what? You drop the price. Cruise’s estate will eventually sell, but it’s not like he needs to quickly off-load it to fund his movies. This story is comically false.

