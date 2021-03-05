Tom Cruise Dating ‘The Mummy’ Co-Star Sofia Boutella?

Did Tom Cruise secretly date Sofia Boutella last year? A tabloid had claimed the Mission Impossible got quite cozy with Boutella right under our noses. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report.

Tom Cruise Secretly Wooed Sofia Boutella?

Last March, Woman’s Day declared that Cruise and Boutella were in a lowkey relationship for months. The magazine’s proof of this love-affair was a photo of the two costars greeting each other at the CAA pre-Oscar a month beforehand. Gossip Cop should note that we investigated the picture and didn’t find anything to indicate that the two were romantically involved — but we continued to look into the story.

An insider told the tabloid that Cruise and Boutella, who starred in The Mummy remake together, “took everyone at the party by surprise.” The source further revealed that “when the cameras weren’t turned their way, they confirmed their relationship by sharing a kiss. Then Tom sweetly brushed her hair back and they sneaked off together in a waiting car.” Gossip Cop would like to point out that if this all did take place, the paparazzi at the event would’ve had pictures of this and they didn’t seem to, at least that we saw.

Tom’s Mission To Find Love With Sofia

The tipster added that Cruise was “going all out to make Sofia part of his life” which included the actor introducing the actress to his children he shares with Nicole Kidman. The informant revealed that some time afterward, Cruise had whisked Boutella off to Paris for a romantic getaway but also mentioned that Boutella’s friends and family worried that the actress would be brainwashed into joining the Church of Scientology.

The source also disclosed that Boutella’s family wasn’t happy about the actress dating someone much older than her. “They’ve urged her to seriously consider the ramifications of dating someone 20 years her senior – including the fact he most likely won’t want to have any more children,” the insider divulged – but concluded that “Sofia’s infatuated right now. She knows it’s a big step yet she’s even talking about moving into Tom’s Beverly Hills mansion later this year.”

Tom Cruise & Sofia Boutella Were Just Colleagues

Too bad for the tabloid that the story wasn’t even remotely true. At the time, Gossip Cop busted the bogus report after we spoke to a source close to the situation. Our trusted source assured us that Tom Cruise wasn’t dating Sofia Boutella. Also, Boutella has been in a relationship with Keean Johnson since 2019, which makes the account even more ridiculous. As for Cruise, the actor hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since his divorce from Katie Holmes.

The Tabloids Need To Back Off Tom’s Love Life

That hasn’t stopped the tabloids from claiming that Cruise is “secretly” involved with his female costars. Months ago, Woman’s Day alleged that Cruise was crushing on his Mission Impossible castmate, Haley Atwell. Before that, the same publication asserted that Cruise was getting close to Renee Zellweger. Gossip Cop clarified these narratives and we were correct on all accounts, just as we were on this one about Tom Cruise’s love life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Princess Beatrice, Husband Divorcing After Six Months Of Marriage

Report: Miranda Lambert’s Marriage In ‘Crisis’

‘Narcissistic Control Freak’ Jennifer Lopez Turning Alex Rodriguez Into ‘Obedient Lapdog’?

Kate Middleton Flying To Los Angeles To Confront Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Elton John’s Friends Worried He Only Has Months To Live?