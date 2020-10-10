Tom Cruise Convinced Drew Barrymore She Shouldn't 'Swear Off Men'?

Essentially, there’s not a whole lot of diversity in media ownership when it comes to the tabloids, which is why the publications confidently run either the same stories or the exact opposites to cover their bases — we wouldn’t be shocked to read a future report from one of these magazines about how a source says that Barrymore will never date again. In this case, it looks a whole lot like these publications are sharing the same document of “insider quotes” and just lazily throwing up the same version of the story since most readers probably won’t realize that they’re not getting any exclusive information until it’s too late. Of course, it’s entirely possible that all three of these publications got fleeced by a clearly fake tipster, but that’d be just plain embarrassing.