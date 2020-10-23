Tom Cruise Choosing Between Two 'Mission: Impossible' Co-Stars For Next Wife?

Tom Cruise has recently been spotted in England filming Mission: Impossible 7. One tabloid is claiming he has an ulterior motive for returning to work. Is Cruise courting co-stars Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby to find his new wife? Gossip Cop investigates
According to the Globe, “love-hungry Tom Cruise” is on the “hunt for a fourth wife.” He’s choosing between Atwell and Kirby, which is causing friction between the two co-stars on set. An insider called it “embarrassing sometimes.” Cruise “can’t decide who he likes more,” the source says, so he’s decided to flirt with both.
Atwell and Kirby are said to “get a little jealous” when Cruise diverts his attention to the other. Atwell is “just Tom’s type,” while he and Kirby “dated when they filmed Mission Impossible — Fallout.” The article ends by calling this whole affair “cheesy as hell.”
This story reduces Kirby and Atwell to jealous girls desperately hoping for Cruise to flirt with them. This jealousy angle is sexist and insulting. Cruise has been a professional actor for decades now and would not be romantically pursuing multiple co-stars while on set. By calling Cruise a hunter stalking his prey, this story is just disgusting and completely untrue.
On top of being offensive, this story is unoriginal. Gossip Cop busted a Woman’s Day story about Cruise and Atwell dating just because they were photographed acting together. Cruise and Kirby were accused of dating by In Touch this week as well. Kirby herself spoke to Marie Claire about the rumors that she and Cruise dated a few years ago, saying, “None of it is real. To be getting married to him?” She shook her head at stories that said things like “The next wife falls at his feet,” as this latest rumor does.
This article calls Cruise a cheesy flirt, but the Globe called Cruise a “tyrant” on the set of Top Gun: Maverick. On the contrary, most of Cruise’s co-stars from that film left the experience with nothing but good things to say about him. This tabloid also said Cruise was feuding with, of all people, Mark Wahlberg over stealing Jack Reacher. Wahlberg paved his own way in Hollywood without stealing franchises from anyone, so we busted that story as well.
Back in June, this tabloid reported that Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman were secretly talking again. There wasn't even a reason for these talks to be kept secret from the rest of Kidman’s family, as the tabloid suggested. A rep for Kidman told Gossip Cop on the record that the story was “not true.”
There is a difference between reality and fiction. Just because Ethan Crane is romantically entangled with other characters does not mean that Tom Cruise is.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.