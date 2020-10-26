Tom Cruise Caught In Love Triangle?

As filming of Mission: Impossible 7 has resumed, tabloids have been running rampant with romance rumors. One tabloid claims Tom Cruise has fallen for both his co-stars, Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell. How true is this pervasive rumor? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Cruise “has been getting flirty with both Kirby and Atwell on the set. An insider says “he’s following Vanessa around like a puppy one moment and Hayley the next’ Cruise hasn’t publicly dated anyone since his divorce from Katie Holmes, so the tabloid believes his “offers” of “rides in his helicopter and romantic dinners” could be to find “the fourth Mrs. Cruise.”
While “Hayley is flattered” by the wooing, the tabloid believes Cruise is more interested in Kirby. She was in Mission: Impossible-Fallout as “kind of a villain,” and Cruise personally “made sure she was brought back.” A source says “Tom has fallen hard,” and the two “have a ton in common.” The exclusive insider tells the tabloid that it’s “more likely that it will be Vanessa” who “becomes Tom’s bride.”
Cruise does indeed look smitten on set because Ethan Crane, his M:I7 character, shares romantic scenes with both actresses. The tabloid is just using photos of Cruise in character and is trying to act like it’s real life. A different version of this narrative has appeared in all of the tabloids in recent weeks, and it continues to be untrue.
This whole narrative has been done to death at this point. New idea's sister outlet, Woman’s Day, reported that Cruise was fawning over just Atwell, while In Touch reported that Cruise was pursuing Kirby. Then Globe put the stories together and said Cruise was on the “hunt for a fourth wife.” Creepy.
Of those three stories, the one from In Touch is the most similar to this new one from New Idea. It contains an almost identical quote about how we should “trust” the dubious insider who says “if you’re in the room with them, you can spot the connection.” Gossip Cop has busted every version of this story, for everyone on set is a professional who can separate fiction from reality, unlike these tabloids.
In an interview with Marie Claire promoting The Crown, Kirby discussed the rumor that she and Cruise would wed. She complimented Cruise but expressed shock when her own family believed the rumors. “I don’t think they believe anything they read now because you just can’t. None of it is real. Since this rumor is the exact same as the one she dispels, it’s safe to say the story is not true.
This is the same tabloid that put Cruise in a love triangle with Nicole Kidman and Princess Diana. Kidman allegedly still carries a grudge over the Princess of Wales having a crush, even though everyone has long moved on. The tabloid also claimed Angelina Jolie had rejected an “indecent proposal” from the Interview With The Vampire star. The story alleged Cruise had made an offer to Jolie to get married, without ever having even dated her. The whole story just never made sense.
For another story that can’t separate what’s in a movie from what’s in real-life, New Idea recently claimed Julia Roberts wanted babies with her Pretty Woman co-star Richard Gere. Just because the two got together in a couple of movies does not mean anything in real life. While Cruise has a reputation for being a charming guy, there’s no truth to the rumor that he’s charmed half the women on the set of M:I7.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.