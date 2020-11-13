Tom Cruise Can't Find Love Because Of His Religion?

Has Tom Cruise chosen Scientology over having a love life? One tabloid this week posits that the famed actor has long struggled to find love because he’s too dedicated to his “controversial religion.” Gossip Cop looked into the report and had some important clarifications and observations to make.
This week, Woman’s Day claims that the only mission Tom Cruise found impossible was finding another woman to love. After the actor’s “disastrous” marriages to actresses Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and Mimi Rogers, the tabloid declared him to be “plagued by an undeniable love curse” that, naturally, had one simple explanation: Cruise’s religion.
Cruise has been a devoted Scientologist for decades, but now, the tabloid and its sources suggest, the actor is hurting his own potential for a future love life with his “total dedication” to the “controversial religion Scientology.” The source baselessly asserts, “Tom’s religion is a huge problem when it comes to him finding love,” adding,
Not only does it put off a lot of women, but the expectation on whoever he marries to become the ‘crown princess’ of Scientology is limiting his options.
There’s typically a lot of competition towards becoming the crown princess of something. It seems far fetched that every single woman, including those who share his religion, are afraid of dating or otherwise romantically engaging with Tom Cruise because of Scientology. Regardless, the source fervently insists that Cruise “won’t drop the church for love,” with the source concluding,
He knows it's hard enough to find a person when you have his fame, but throwing his polarising religion into the mix he’s figured it’s just not going to happen for him.
The fact that the tabloid had to list out Tom Cruise’s three ex wives proves that Cruise typically has little trouble getting the woman he’s interested in to the altar. This nonsense is also extra ridiculous considering the fact that this very outlet published an article just last month claiming that Cruise was crushing on his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell.
Which is true, that Cruise has given up on dating or that he’s interested in pursuing his co-star? Also, is it that women aren’t interested in him, or that he won’t give anyone the chance to come between himself and his religion? The tabloid clearly can’t choose a narrative to follow, so it’s going after all of them.
This outlet is clearly obsessed with Tom Cruise’s love life, though it obviously has very little insight into it. The outlet has reported romances between Cruise and Michelle Dockery, a love triangle with Cruise, Renee Zellweger, and Colin Firth, as well as a secret relationship with Mummy co-star Sofia Boutella. Despite all its various reports, not one has had a shred of truth to it.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.