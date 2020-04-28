Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger Ready To Get Married?

Truth rating: 2

By Laura Broman |

Are Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger looking to marry? One tabloid is pushing that rumor as part of an ongoing, totally bogus narrative. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

An article published in this week’s NW is claiming that Cruise is taking his alleged “secret romance” with his former Jerry Maguire co-star to the “next level.” The tabloid writes that Zellweger has “teased she’s back in contact” with Cruise for “months,” and is even in the “early stages” of converting to Scientology. According to a supposed “source,” Zellweger has been visiting the actor at his apartment in Clearwater, Florida, near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology, in preparation for a supposed wedding.

Another supposed “source” speaking to the tabloid claims that Zellweger has “always liked Tom. She wouldn’t be opposed to Scientology either.” The tabloid makes sure to suggest that Zellweger has been “looking for love” since her recent breakup last year. An alleged “church insider” adds that Scientology has been waiting for a famous bride” since Cruise’s split from Katie Holmes. “They’ll want them to marry ASAP and become the new poster couple.”

The rumor behind this story is just ridiculous. The tabloid has seemingly built its premise on Zellweger’s recent shout-out to Cruise in her SAG Awards acceptance speech. The Judy actress has often spoken fondly of Cruise and her breakout role in Jerry Maguire. Gossip Cop had previously busted Star for claiming that Zellweger was hoping for Cruise to “rescue” her from loneliness and isolation. When we reached out to Zellweger’s rep about that one, they said the tabloid “should be ashamed for pushing this false BS in the wake of her well-earned success” in receiving an Oscar for her role in Judy.

The article also says that Zellweger is “back in contact” with Cruise, but, as it says later on, he sends her a birthday gift every year. That part is actually true: Zellweger said so in an interview from 2017. So what does the tabloid mean by “back in contact?” They appear to have maintained communication since Jerry Maguire. The truth is that Zellweger and Cruise aren’t romantically involved, nor are is Zellweger depending on him to swoop in and “rescue” her. In January, Woman’s Day made a similar claim that the actress was caught in a love triangle with Cruise and Colin Firth, which Zellweger’s rep laughed off as absurd when Gossip Cop reached out about it.

Additionally, while the article claims Zellweger has been making visits to Cruise’s Cleawater, FL. apartment, she was recently photographed in Los Angeles. Given the state of the world and the travel restrictions in place, it seems almost impossible that she would be flying back and forth from LA to Florida regularly.

This isn’t the first time that NW has made phony claims about Tom Cruise’s dating life. In February, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for insisting that he was pursuing a relationship with actress Olivia Munn, purely because the showed up to the same pre-Oscars party. The previous October, it alleged Cruise was begging Demi Moore to be his “Scientology bride.” Surely Cruise isn’t pursuing these women at the same time that he’s planning to get married to Zellweger? It’s obvious the tabloid is just manufacturing nonsense about the actors based on a single movie they did together twenty-four years ago and a few kind words exchanged since.