Tom Cruise And Mark Wahlberg Still Feuding Over 'Jack Reacher' Reboot?

There was an alleged feud brewing between Hollywood’s two leading actors last year. A tabloid claimed Mark Wahlberg and Tom Cruise were vying for the title role in a Jack Reacher reboot. This claim, however, was not accurate. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story at the time. Now, we’re looking back on the story to see if there are any new developments or if the tabloid's story is still wrong.
On June 16, 2019,Gossip Cop reported that the Globe was asserting after the success of the Jack Reacher films, which Tom Cruise starred in, Mark Wahlberg was telling “industry pals” he wanted to steal the series and “revamp” it for himself. A supposed source told the outlet, “Mark says he was born to play this role and has got his people looking at acquiring a piece of the franchise, too.”
The alleged insider continued, “That's not going to go down well with Tom." The dubious insider added Cruise took a “dim view to Mark's aggressive business behavior, but Mark is forging ahead and couldn't care less." The story sounded like a page from the Bette Davis and Joan Crawford feud. But unlike the feud between the two actresses that shook up Hollywood’s elite circle decades ago, there was no bad blood between Wahlberg and Cruise.
Let’s start with the fact that the Globe tried to paint Wahlberg out to be a vindictive actor looking to “steal” the spotlight from Cruise, which doesn’t make sense. Wahlberg had created his lane in the industry and snagged many leading roles without having to resort to such trickery. Just to be on the safe, Gossip Cop checked with an individual in Wahlberg’s camp who confirmed the report was false. Also, our friends over at CinemaBlend have hinted towards who they think may take on the role of the hard-boiled detective. Neither Wahlberg nor Cruise was mentioned on their list.
Plus this wasn’t the first time the Globe made-up a fake celebrity feud between actors. In 2018, the magazine claimed George Clooney and Will Smith were not on good terms. The outlet maintained Smith was "jealous" of Clooney expressed his "hatred" of Clooney around Hollywood. Gossip Cop checked in with Clooney's rep to get clarification on this story and was told that no such thing had ever occurred.
Additionally, Gossip Cop just busted the tabloid a few days ago for alleging Tom Cruise was "secretly" talking to Nicole Kidman. The fictitious story asserted Kidman was "playing with fire" because she was speaking to her ex-husband behind her husband, Keith Urban's, back. The entire narrative was bogus. A spokesperson for Kidman confirmed with us that the story was inaccurate. The tabloid has no insight into anything Tom Cruise is doing.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.