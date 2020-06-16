Tom Cruise And Mark Wahlberg Still Feuding Over 'Jack Reacher' Reboot?

Let’s start with the fact that the Globe tried to paint Wahlberg out to be a vindictive actor looking to “steal” the spotlight from Cruise, which doesn’t make sense. Wahlberg had created his lane in the industry and snagged many leading roles without having to resort to such trickery. Just to be on the safe, Gossip Cop checked with an individual in Wahlberg’s camp who confirmed the report was false. Also, our friends over at CinemaBlend have hinted towards who they think may take on the role of the hard-boiled detective. Neither Wahlberg nor Cruise was mentioned on their list.