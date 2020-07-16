Tom Cruise And Chris Pratt Could Be Teaming Up For A Movie

Are Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt preparing to team up for a sci-fi blockbuster? Gossip Cop has evidence against this speculation.
The heart of this rumor is steeped in truth, actually. In a 2018 Associated Press interview, the Pratt expressed his appreciation of Cruise. He spoke highly of Cruise’s “reputation as being a really nice positive guy who works hard.” Pratt then added that he had never met Cruise but that he would love to share Cruise’s legacy of being easy to work with.
OK! Magazine took those kind words and provided their own spin on it. The tabloid says the two “stars may soon be teaming up.” An anonymous “source” said this interview “started a dialogue between them” and they now find themselves “fast friends.”
The so-called source concludes by saying “Tom has a sci-fi action-adventure in mind for the two of them.” This is rather vague. The tabloid uses words like “may,” and “in mind,” so there aren't really any bold claims here. This anonymous "source" doesn’t seem to have a big scoop and is just trying to make a story out of some kind words.
Here’s the Gossip Truth approved truth: there isn’t any indication that these two megastars will soon team-up. It’s always possible in the distant future that Cruise and Pratt may share the screen, but for right now it’s just not in the cards. Monumental news like Cruise going to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Pratt joining Mission Impossible, it would be plastered all over the news and not relegated to one article in one unreliable tabloid.
Both Cruise and Pratt have a full docket of films lined up. Cruise is expected to star in Luna Park, a sci-fi heist movie, and a sequel to 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow. Pratt is going to stay busy as the star and executive producer of The Terminal List, a new thriller TV series, as well as the James Gunn-helmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Cruise is a common target of OK! Magazine. In 2019 it claimed he had started dating fellow Scientologist Elizabeth Moss. Gossip Cop debunked this story, who spoke to a rep for Moss who said on the record that she was not dating Cruise.
This is also the same tabloid that claimed Chris Pratt’s wedding with Katherine Schwarzenegger was in crisis. This ranks as one of the all-time easiest busts for Gossip Cop because that story was embarrassingly published after the wedding already happened. It’s safe to say this magazine is not to be trusted when it comes to Pratt or Cruise, but we at Gossip Cop will be prepared to debunk these rumors as they pop up.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.