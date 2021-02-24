Tom Brady’s New Baby, Cindy Crawford’s Controversial Kids, And More Gossip

There’s no break in celebrity gossip, and Gossip Cop has already heard dozens of rumors this week. Here are the biggest stories we’ve checked out from this week so far.

Report: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Celebrating Super Bowl Win With Baby #4

Tom Brady proved his greatest of all time status with his latest championship, and the National Enquirer says that he wants to mark his seventh ring with a fourth child. His wife, Gisele Bundchen, is more than onboard, as are his kids. “Gisele’s been preparing [the kids] for a special delivery and they have even been involved in the plans for a move to a new home,” a source shares. Here’s what’s going on with the Super Bowl champion and his superstar wife.

Report: Cindy Crawford’s Marriage In Trouble After Husband Spotted Not Wearing Ring

According to Woman’s Day, there’s trouble brewing between Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, after he was seen getting dinner without his wedding ring on. Rumors have swirled about the relationship being in trouble for years, especially given the drama surrounding their kids. This is what we found when we looked into the report.

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Split; Battling Over $75 Million Fortune?

Though the couple is notoriously private, there have been past whispers that the two stars weren’t seeing eye to eye. Star said that Gosling and Mendes were reaching a “breaking point” and would inevitably end in a messy court battle. Mendes, a source argued, would “go after his money, spousal and child support, the house, furniture, and everything.” We revisited the rumor and its shocking claims here.

Reese Witherspoon Surrounded By Divorce Rumors After ‘Bombshell’ Fights With Husband

Reese Witherspoon has been married to her husband, former Quibi executive Jim Toth, for nearly a decade now. However, there’s been a number of rumors that the longtime couple was heading for a split after Toth lost his job. Multiple sources said that the only thing keeping them together for now was the fact that Witherspoon was able to start working again. Here’s what’s going on with the actress and her marriage now.

Twins On The Way For Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton?

Star said that after three years of secretly going through IVF treatments, Stefani was expecting twins with fiance Blake Shelton. According to an anonymous insider, the two were planning to wait out most of the pregnancy in quiet at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. We checked in on the engaged couple here.