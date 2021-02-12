Tom Brady's $600M Divorce, Katie Holmes' New Twins, And This Week's Gossip

It might getting icy in most of the United States right now, but the gossip in Hollywood is still hot. We've looked into a number of stories this week about athletes and actors struggling to get through the winter. Here's what you might have missed.
Despite both of the stars being massively successful in their professional lives, they've been followed by rumors that things weren't quite perfect at home. This culminated in a report that said the two were going to have to figure out how to split their massive wealth in court. Here's what's really going on with the unstoppable Super Bowl champion and his wife.
Suri Cruise is going to be a big sister, New Idea reports. An insider leaks that Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., are planning a future together and working on fulfilling Holmes' "dream of being a mom again." Here's what we know about the actress and her family plans.
The National Enquirer says that producers and crew on The View are deeply concerned about Goldberg's health after a few "disturbing photos" of the star were published. Even after the host's terrible health scare and hospitalization in 2019, sources say that she may still be in danger. We looked into Goldberg's health and possible illness here.
The Globe says that Luke Bryan's been taking it easy while stuck indoors thanks to coronavirus lockdowns. According to the outlet, the singer's "ballooning belly" is more than noticeable. We checked in on how the country star is doing in quarantine here.
The comedian has openly talked about how deeply frustrated he was with the behind-the-scenes stress and drama at Saturday Night Live, but has he reached his breaking point? This is what we know about Davidson's future at the legendary show.