Tom Brady Ready For ‘One More Baby’ With Gisele?

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Background of Bill And Hillary Clinton with a photo of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen embedded in the bottom right corner News The Clinton’s $250 Million Divorce, John Legend Done With Chrissy Teigen, And This Week’s Top Marriage Woes Reports

Love is apparently not in the air for these high-profile couples. From wandering eyes to national scandals, multiple reports have surfaced in the last week claiming multi-million dollar divorces are in the works for many famous pairs. Gossip Cop investigated each and every one, check out our findings below. Report: Hillary Clinton ‘Finally Dumping’ Bill […]

 by Laura Hohenstein
A photo of Wendy Williams making an impassioned speech is laid on top of a photo of Jamie Spears on the red carpet News Wendy Williams’ Latest Controversial Statement Scrubbed From ‘Wendy Williams Show’ YouTube Channel

Wendy Williams has had an extreme change of heart after listening to Britney Spears’ emotional testimony about her experience being under a conservatorship for 13 years. Previously, the Wendy Williams Show host had sided with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and argued that the pop star still needed to be controlled by a conservator. Now the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Image of three various self tanners. Lifestyle 5 Self Tanners That Will Give You Glowy Skin Without The Stink Or Streaks

I searched the internet for the best self-tanners that are safe, sans streaks and smell great. Here’s what I found.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Blake Shelton, in a dark blazer, cuddles up with Gwen Stefani, in a red dress Celebrities Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Secretly Married, Planning Second Public Wedding, Per Report

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already married? Multiple reports are promising details about their secret wedding. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Sweet Escape’ According to the National Enquirer, Stefani and Shelton have accidentally let it slip that they’ve already gotten married. Stefani posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption “she’s getting married,” and […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Baby Buzz

Tom Brady Ready For ‘One More Baby’ With Gisele?

M
Matthew Radulski
10:00 am, June 25, 2021
Gisele, with her arms around Tom Brady's neck
(Getty Images)

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen planning to expand their brood? One report says the couple feels like now is the ideal time to have another baby. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘One More Baby?’

According to OK!, Brady and Bundchen are trying to have another kid. A source says “Tom and Gisele have wanted to grow their family for a while,” and now is the best opportunity. A pal says “Tom and Gisele are hoping to have some good news before football season picks back up.” The two recently purchased a new home in Miami which should provide extra security for the potential tot.

A friend says “don’t be surprised to see a new nursery.” Bundchen and Brady are doing great, and Bundchen feels better than she has in years. The story concludes with a source saying “they’re not putting any pressure on themselves because they want the pregnancy to happen organically.”

No Evidence In Sight

Let’s look at all the proof this tabloid can provide. It says they bought a new property in Miami which is “high-security” and that the two “are in a great place.” It can cite zero actual quotes from Brady or Bundchen, nor can it explain why the new home necessitates a new baby. One of Brady’s old homes literally had a moat, so he’s always had good security.

This entire story relies on the testimony of a so-called “pal.” Real friends, especially those close enough to know baby-planning details, would never talk to a tabloid like OK!. Gossip Cop will agree that Bundchen and Brady are doing great, but that’s the only bit of proof this tabloid can muster. A cursory glance at Instagram proves it, but that doesn’t guarantee a pregnancy.

Could Brady and Bundchen have a baby? Sure, why not. Are they? Probably not. Gossip Cop has debunked so many stories about Brady and Bundchen having another baby as some way to christen their move to Miami, yet no babies ever arrive. 

Other Tall Tales

OK! is obsessed with a Bundchen pregnancy. It claimed she was in “baby-making mode” last March and said the couple had “been struck by baby fever” last May. If all of these stories were true, then Brady would be a father of seven by now.

Tabloids print all kinds of nonsense about Brady and Bundchen. At most, you can only take this with a grain of salt. Brady and Bundchen haven’t felt the need to have a new baby since the Obama administration, and there’s no sign that they’re changing their mind.

More News From Gossip Cop

Gisele Bunchon Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?

Report: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Celebrating Super Bowl Win With Baby #4

Fans Support Michael Strahan After ‘GMA’ Star Posts About ‘Devastating’ Loss

Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson Ready For Baby #4?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.