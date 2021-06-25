Tom Brady Ready For ‘One More Baby’ With Gisele?

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen planning to expand their brood? One report says the couple feels like now is the ideal time to have another baby. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘One More Baby?’

According to OK!, Brady and Bundchen are trying to have another kid. A source says “Tom and Gisele have wanted to grow their family for a while,” and now is the best opportunity. A pal says “Tom and Gisele are hoping to have some good news before football season picks back up.” The two recently purchased a new home in Miami which should provide extra security for the potential tot.

A friend says “don’t be surprised to see a new nursery.” Bundchen and Brady are doing great, and Bundchen feels better than she has in years. The story concludes with a source saying “they’re not putting any pressure on themselves because they want the pregnancy to happen organically.”

No Evidence In Sight

Let’s look at all the proof this tabloid can provide. It says they bought a new property in Miami which is “high-security” and that the two “are in a great place.” It can cite zero actual quotes from Brady or Bundchen, nor can it explain why the new home necessitates a new baby. One of Brady’s old homes literally had a moat, so he’s always had good security.

This entire story relies on the testimony of a so-called “pal.” Real friends, especially those close enough to know baby-planning details, would never talk to a tabloid like OK!. Gossip Cop will agree that Bundchen and Brady are doing great, but that’s the only bit of proof this tabloid can muster. A cursory glance at Instagram proves it, but that doesn’t guarantee a pregnancy.

Could Brady and Bundchen have a baby? Sure, why not. Are they? Probably not. Gossip Cop has debunked so many stories about Brady and Bundchen having another baby as some way to christen their move to Miami, yet no babies ever arrive.

Other Tall Tales

OK! is obsessed with a Bundchen pregnancy. It claimed she was in “baby-making mode” last March and said the couple had “been struck by baby fever” last May. If all of these stories were true, then Brady would be a father of seven by now.

Tabloids print all kinds of nonsense about Brady and Bundchen. At most, you can only take this with a grain of salt. Brady and Bundchen haven’t felt the need to have a new baby since the Obama administration, and there’s no sign that they’re changing their mind.

