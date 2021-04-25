Why The Internet Freaked Out About Tom Brady Kissing His Son

Poor Tom Brady. The man shows up to the Super Bowl 10 times in his career and earns five Super Bowl MVP awards, but critics are more interested in his parenting style than his career achievements. To put it nicely, it seems that Tom Brady’s kids are not lacking in love—the star quarterback unabashedly showers them with it. But from another perspective, his displays of affection are perhaps a little too much. Three years after a video of Tom Brady kissing his son went viral, some viewers remain squeamish about the footage. Was his smooch normal or creepy? And does poor Jack, who is now 13, still lock lips with his dad? We’ve got the rundown on Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen’s kids, as well as some insight into their family dynamics.

Tom Brady Has Three Kids: Jack, Benjamin, And Vivian

Brady and Bündchen are currently parents to three children: sons Jack and Benjamin and daughter Vivian. However, the Brazilian supermodel is only the biological mother of two out of the three kids (more on that later).

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Michael Strahan asked the Buccaneer what he wants his children to learn from his success.

“I think trying to keep them grounded and understand that you know A. They’re going to have to work hard and B. Mom and Dad’s life is very unique in this world,” said Brady. “I don’t want them to take those things for granted. I want them to make the impact in the world that they’re going to make, but they’re going to make it in their way, too.”

Here’s what we know about each of the couple’s children.

John Edward Thomas Moynahan

John Edward Thomas Moynahan, known to the family as Jack, was born in 2007. He is actually the biological son of Brady and his ex-girlfriend, Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan.

The circumstances surrounding Jack’s conception were unusual: Moynahan revealed the pregnancy well into Brady’s new relationship with Bündchen. It originally caused some tension, but now that both parents are in happy marriages, they are committed to a healthy co-parenting arrangement.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together,” Moynahan told People in 2019, “and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own. I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

As a first-born child who takes after his dad, Jack holds a special place in Brady’s heart. Check out the two embracing before the football star’s record-breaking performance at this year’s Super Bowl.

Benjamin Brady

Jack’s little brother Benjamin, born to Bündchen, joined the family in 2009. According to Brady, his arrival was life-changing because it challenged his perspective of father-son relationships.

“Jack loves sports. He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad. That was me,” he told Men’s Health in 2019.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” Brady continued. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’

“It was hard for me,” he confessed. “I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.’ The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

Vivian Lake Brady

Brady and Bündchen’s daughter Vivian was born in 2012. In keeping with typical father-daughter dynamics, she is his princess.

“It’s the worst — well, it’s not the worst for me, I think it’s the worst for my wife who’s trying to instill some discipline in her and I just give her whatever she wants,” Brady told Entertainment Tonight. “But isn’t that what men are supposed to do for daughters? Yeah, there’s princesses, and My Little Pony dolls, and it’s just the cutest thing ever.”

A Video Of Tom Brady Kissing His Son Jack Went Viral

It’s clear that Brady loves his children, but a kiss with Jack that was caught on tape in 2018 raised some eyebrows. The footage, part of a Facebook docuseries, was filmed with Brady’s approval. Check out Jack asking for permission to check his fantasy football scores and his dad negotiating a smooch in exchange.

Many Found The Kiss To Be Disturbing

Brady and Jack’s kisses immediately went viral, and reactions were split. One camp deemed it cringey at best and outrageously inappropriate at worst.

Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn't long enough is some very very disturbing #content — Robbie Vogel (@RobbieVogel14) January 30, 2018

When you ask tom brady how many seconds he kisses his son for #PatsNation pic.twitter.com/WK6VNuqWqn — Michael Hunton (@MichaelHunton) February 1, 2018

People arguing the Tom Brady son kiss isn't weird as hell need to actually watch the video. It wasn't a peck. THEY LOCKED LIPS MAN. THEY LOCKED LIPS. — bizzert (@BertBusiness) February 2, 2018

But others came to his defense, saying it was an genuine, tender moment.

I have 2 sons. I hug them, kiss them on the forehead and tell them that I Iove them EVERY single day. EVERDAY for 17+ years. I can’t believe that people are outraged at #TomBrady for showing affection to his son. Because he’s a Dad he can’t show affection? — Jason.Bxtd. (@jason_bxtd) February 1, 2018

I have 4 daughters and they are 6, 5, 5, and 1. I have asked myself the same question about the cutoff age with my girls. Def not for me if I had an 11 yr old son but there is nothing wrong with it. He is a loving dad. — Jay Pratt (@ThisIsJayPratt) February 1, 2018

Does Tom Brady Still Kiss His Son On The Lips?

Brady never addressed the controversy, which suggests that he sees nothing to defend. A 2017 photo of Brady kissing his own dad on the lips supports this theory.

Yes, Tom Brady kisses his father on the lips — you got a problem with that? https://t.co/lXTJq4u7ht via @GershKuntzman pic.twitter.com/ls8j2tiDfs — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 6, 2017

He also caused a squirmish stir on social media when he laid one on New England Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft.

Although Brady hasn’t been caught in a similar situation since the quasi-scandal, we see no reason to believe that he’s changed his stance on how to show familial affection. However, judging by how he wiped his lips after planting one on his dad, Jack will probably take the same tack as any other teenager and ask his dad to stop the embarrassing gestures of love.