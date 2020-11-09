How Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Have Worked Through Their Marriage Problems

Brady has also admitted that his dedication to football has caused problems in his marriage and that he's had to work on setting his priorities straight. Earlier this year, the QB told Howard Stern: “I had to make a big transition in my life to say, I can't do all the things that I wanted to do for football like I used to. I gotta take care of things in my family...because you can get caught up in your life where you think a relationship's great because it only works for you, and the point of a relationship [is] it has to work for both. You'd better work on both because if you don't, then ultimately, it's not sustainable."