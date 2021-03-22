Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen ‘Saved’ Marriage, Having Another Baby?

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen having a baby after reconciling their marriage? That’s what the tabloids would have you believe. Gossip Cop has investigated these claims in the past and wants to set the record straight.

Living Separate Lives

Back in December, Gossip Cop investigated an issue of Star claiming that Brady and Bündchen had drifted apart and were living separate lives. The publication relied heavily on an unnamed source that claimed the couple was struggling. The source insisted that personality differences were to blame for the couple’s hard times. Additionally, the article cited a brief quote from Brady himself saying that they were going in different directions.

The article decided this quote meant they were leading separate lives while leaving out important context from the full quote. In the interview the quote was taken from, Brady was simply talking about how he and Buchen both keep such busy schedules, but always make time for each other. The tabloid’s clearly intentional omission of the rest of the quote made it clear that the rest of the story was likely fiction.

Marriage Saved

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop uncovered an In Touch article claiming that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had come dangerously close to divorcing. An alleged inside source for the magazine said that their marriage was narrowly saved by a new arrangement. The alleged arrangement was implemented to give Bündchen more control in the family.

Gossip Cop found that it was true the couple had been working on their marriage in the past. That being said, Brady had spoken publicly that they had moved on from their differences and were happier than ever. Additionally, the article’s narrative that Bündchen had taken control of the marriage was unverifiable and likely fiction. It was clear their marriage wasn’t in need of saving in the first place.

Baby On The Way

Earlier this year, we looked into a National Enquirer story claiming that the couple was planning to celebrate Brady’s Superbowl win with a fourth child. This was quite the change from earlier reports claiming that the couple was near divorcing and desperate to save their marriage. Yet, just like the other reports, Gossip Cop found the story to be complete fiction.

The reports didn’t stop there. Earlier this month, an OK! article made an almost identical claim that the couple was in “baby-making mode.” Gossip Cop found no more evidence for this report than the previous ones. Although the couple clearly loves raising their three kids, there’s nothing to suggest their expecting to raise another.

