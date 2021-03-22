Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen at the Met Gala Baby Buzz Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen ‘Saved’ Marriage, Having Another Baby?

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen having a baby after reconciling their marriage? That’s what the tabloids would have you believe. Gossip Cop has investigated these claims in the past and wants to set the record straight.  Living Separate Lives  Back in December, Gossip Cop investigated an issue of Star claiming that Brady and Bündchen had drifted apart and were living separate lives. The publication […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Kelly Ripa, in a teal dress, poses for photos News Why You Won’t See Kelly Ripa On ‘Live’ For A Few Days

Fans of Live! With Kelly And Ryan were surprised to see one-half of the iconic duo missing when they tuned into the latest episode. Ryan Seacrest was in his familiar spot, but Kelly Ripa had been temporarily replaced by Maria Menounos. Menounos will be back again tomorrow, which has viewers wondering just when Ripa will […]

 by Brianna Morton
Jennifer Lopez on the left, standing with Alex Rodriguez. News Report: Jennifer Lopez ‘Humiliated By Alex Rodriguez

Strike three! Alex Rodriguez is out! Although the latest tabloid headlines didn’t explicitly say this, it might as well have when it suggested Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding is off and the relationship is over. Ironically, before this headline made news, talk of the iconic duo’s romance mending also made news. Gossip Cop eagerly […]

 by Michelle Tierney
A still from Claudia Conway's American Idol performance News See Kellyanne Conway’s Reaction To Claudia’s ‘American Idol’ Performance

Claudia Conway’s American Idol journey continues after the teenaged Tik Tok star passed the first round of Hollywood Week. Claudia’s mother, Kellyanne Conway, was in the audience as Claudia gave the judges her all. Despite all the difficulties the two have had in recent months, it’s clear Kellyanne was blown away by her daughter’s performance.  […]

 by Brianna Morton
Baby Buzz

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen ‘Saved’ Marriage, Having Another Baby?

A
Ariel Gordon
5:00 pm, March 22, 2021
Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen at the Met Gala
(Getty Images)

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen having a baby after reconciling their marriage? That’s what the tabloids would have you believe. Gossip Cop has investigated these claims in the past and wants to set the record straight. 

Living Separate Lives 

Back in December, Gossip Cop investigated an issue of Star claiming that Brady and Bündchen had drifted apart and were living separate lives. The publication relied heavily on an unnamed source that claimed the couple was struggling. The source insisted that personality differences were to blame for the couple’s hard times. Additionally, the article cited a brief quote from Brady himself saying that they were going in different directions.  

The article decided this quote meant they were leading separate lives while leaving out important context from the full quote. In the interview the quote was taken from, Brady was simply talking about how he and Buchen both keep such busy schedules, but always make time for each other. The tabloid’s clearly intentional omission of the rest of the quote made it clear that the rest of the story was likely fiction. 

Marriage Saved 

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop uncovered an In Touch article claiming that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had come dangerously close to divorcing. An alleged inside source for the magazine said that their marriage was narrowly saved by a new arrangement. The alleged arrangement was implemented to give Bündchen more control in the family. 

Gossip Cop found that it was true the couple had been working on their marriage in the past. That being said, Brady had spoken publicly that they had moved on from their differences and were happier than ever. Additionally, the article’s narrative that Bündchen had taken control of the marriage was unverifiable and likely fiction. It was clear their marriage wasn’t in need of saving in the first place. 

Baby On The Way 

Earlier this year, we looked into a National Enquirer story claiming that the couple was planning to celebrate Brady’s Superbowl win with a fourth child. This was quite the change from earlier reports claiming that the couple was near divorcing and desperate to save their marriage. Yet, just like the other reports, Gossip Cop found the story to be complete fiction.  

The reports didn’t stop there. Earlier this month, an OK! article made an almost identical claim that the couple was in “baby-making mode.” Gossip Cop found no more evidence for this report than the previous ones. Although the couple clearly loves raising their three kids, there’s nothing to suggest their expecting to raise another. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Ireland Baldwin Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom In Racy Bath Photo

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

Prince Philip Begging Queen Elizabeth For Forgiveness From Death Bed?

Fears Tiger Woods Could Have Brain Damage, $900 Million Brand In Trouble After Car Wreck?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.