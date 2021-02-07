Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Marriage In Trouble, Getting $600 Million Divorce?

A Second Chance

Life & Style revisited this narrative once more to get the relationship back on track. The tabloid claimed the couple put the “divorce on hold,” but “things took a dark turn after he left the New England Patriots.” A so-called source said Bündchen was so angry that she threatened to “smash all of Tom’s beloved Super Bowl rings” over his refusal to retire. This would have gotten the police involved which would, in turn, leave a paper trail that, shockingly, does not exist. This whole story relied on a so-called “source” for its soft evidence, but Gossip Cop needed only to check Instagram to see more lovely messages between Brady and Bündchen. The two never saved the relationship because it was never in dire need of rescue in the first place.