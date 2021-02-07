Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Marriage In Trouble, Getting $600 Million Divorce?

Tom Brady looks to add to his already historic legacy by winning a record seventh Super Bowl ring. His year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seems enchanted, but you wouldn’t know that from reading the tabloids. Gossip Cop has come across story after story about Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage crumbling, with one report claiming the pair were about to have a $600 million divorce.
In December of 2019, Star claimed Brady and Bündchen were living separate lives. The couple had “drifted apart” and “realized they're two very different people. He likes a structured life and she's all over the place - he'll come home to a note saying she's gone to Costa Rica to meditate!" This story came out after Brady did an interview saying he and Bündchen are often pulled in two different directions, but it left out crucial context. In that interview, Brady said, “we have to make sure we take time for one another.” The two have stayed close, so this story was totally false.
Last January, Life & Style began a lengthy narrative about Bündchen and Brady getting divorced. She was “begging Tom to retire,” and, “told Tom that a psychic told her to leave him.” Brady only laughed off the psychic, and Gossip Cop laughed off this story. Brady and Bündchen have been married for 12 years now, so it’s going to take more than a psychic to break them up. That very week Bündchen posted a loving photo of Brady on Instagram, so we busted the story.
Once the news hit that Brady was taking his talents to south beach, Life & Style continued its outrageous narrative by reporting “Gisele’s accused Tom of being selfish.” Brady’s lateral decision to move the family to Tampa Bay left Bündchen upset. An alleged source said Brady also “yells at the kids for behaving badly during the time he does spend with them. She feels he should be more patient.” Bündchen has publically praised Brady’s parenting on numerous occasions. A spokesperson for Bündchen went on the record to say this story was false.
Life & Style revisited this narrative once more to get the relationship back on track. The tabloid claimed the couple put the “divorce on hold,” but “things took a dark turn after he left the New England Patriots.” A so-called source said Bündchen was so angry that she threatened to “smash all of Tom’s beloved Super Bowl rings” over his refusal to retire. This would have gotten the police involved which would, in turn, leave a paper trail that, shockingly, does not exist. This whole story relied on a so-called “source” for its soft evidence, but Gossip Cop needed only to check Instagram to see more lovely messages between Brady and Bündchen. The two never saved the relationship because it was never in dire need of rescue in the first place.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
