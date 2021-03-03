Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen In ‘Baby-Making Mode’?

Gossip Cop

 by Matthew Radulski
March 3, 2021
(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen having another baby? One tabloid says that the two are prepared to have another child to coincide with Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win. Gossip Cop investigates.

Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen ‘Adding To Their Brood’

According to OK!, Brady “has set his sights on the next prize — baby no. 3 with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen.” A source says, “They’ve been telling friends they hope to make an announcement by summer at the latest.” The couple “have been super loved-up” since moving to Florida last year, the insider adds.

The move to Florida from Boston “has worked wonders on their love life and put them in baby-making mode.” Brady and Bundchen “plan to build a luxury mansion there complete with a nursery,” so they’ll be prepared “when the new arrival comes.” The article concludes by noting that “they’ve never felt healthier or been happier.”

Is There A Baby On The Way?

Gossip Cop busted this exact same story last week from the National Enquirer, which shares the same owner as the tabloid in question. It’s pretty common for different tabloids to run similar stories in an attempt to sound more authoritative, even if there’s no truth to them.

It is true that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage is going great. Brady recently posted a lovely anniversary message on Instagram where he called Bundchen “the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is.”

Even though they’re doing great, there is no hard evidence that they’re planning to have another baby. All this tabloid has is the move to Florida, which was motivated by Tom Brady’s career and not family planning, as well as the testimony of unreliable sources. Brady winning a Super Bowl is hardly indicative of any baby-making plans. It’s also really demeaning to refer to a new baby as “the next prize.”

We’ve Heard Something Similar

This tabloid spreads a very wide net on pregnancy announcements. It claimed Jessica Biel was pregnant the same week she gave birth, so it clearly had no idea what was actually going on. It reported that Katy Perry was pregnant months before she actually got pregnant, so that was another baseless announcement.

Gossip Cop also busted OK! for claiming that George and Amal Clooney were expecting more children, but both have made it clear that they’re all set with the twins. This story about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen planning another child is just more of the same from a baby-crazed tabloid.

