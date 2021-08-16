Tom Brady Getting One Last Chance To Save Relationship With Gisele Bundchen?

Is Tom Brady still in the midst of his second chance with Gisele Bundchen? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the couple giving marriage one more shot. Let’s take a look back and see what really went down.

‘Divorce On Hold’

According to Life & Style, Bundchen and Brady were putting their divorce on hold. A source said, “Things took a dark turn after he left the New England Patriots,” but the couple’s therapy was apparently proving successful. Bundchen, the outlet said, wanted Brady to retire and was as surprised as everyone else that Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things reportedly got so bad that she threatened “to smash all of Tom’s beloved Super Bowl rings.”

If that ring-smashing anecdote sounds random, it’s only because it was. This story couldn’t figure out who it wanted Bundchen to be. The smoking gun in this story came when the so-called insider claimed to know word-for-word what Brady said in therapy.

Only three people could ever know that, and one is legally barred from discussing it. Since there’s no way Brady or Bundchen would ever talk to this tabloid, the story had to be made up.

How Is Tom Brady’s Marriage?

This was one in a series of Life & Style reports about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s crumbling marriage. This second chance story was just the tabloid trying to cover its tracks for when the couple inevitably did not get a divorce.

The two titans of their respective fields did not get divorced. Brady went on to win another Super Bowl, sparking rumors that he would also have another baby with his wife. Bundchen frequently posts lovely pictures of her husband on Instagram. It’s not a second chance if the first never stops. They were never in danger of divorce in the first place.

Other Second Chances

Life & Style loves publishing stories about couples getting a second chance. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson supposedly used theirs to get eloped, while Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were finally thriving after decades of romantic tension. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck apparently got back together years ago despite him dating Ana de Armas and now Jennifer Lopez.

When you see all these stories at once, it becomes obvious that second-chance stories are just one of many tropes for lazy tabloids to fall back on. The problem here is that Brady and Bundchen never even split in the first place. Both his marriage and many Super Bowl rings are in tip-top shape.

