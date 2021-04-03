Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen In ‘Baby-Making Mode’, Saving Marriage With Baby No. 4?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are still celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win. Following the victory, Bundchen posted a lovely message on Instagram directed at her husband of over 11 years.

The couple was recently spotted in Costa Rica together as he gets ready for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tabloids say they’re celebrating not with a vacation, but with a new baby. Brady has more rings than kids, so this narrative is preposterous. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about Brady and Bundchen.

Celebratory Baby

The National Enquirer claimed that Bundchen and Brady were planning their next pregnancy to celebrate his seventh Super Bowl win. An insider said “Gisele’s been preparing [the kids] for a special delivery,” and the whole family was preparing their new Miami home for the baby’s arrival.

This was a bait and switch story, as the headline made it sound like Bundchen was already expecting. Brady and Bundchen welcomed their daughter Vivian in 2012, so it’s been a while since they’ve had a newborn in the house. With no hard evidence, Gossip Cop busted the story.

Baby-Making Mood

In more of the exact same, OK!, which shares an owner with the Enquirer, printed a parrot story claiming Brady and Bundchen were planning a celebratory pregnancy. An insider said the two “have been super loved-up” since arriving in Florida, and a baby would be the best way to complement their next chapter.

Just because the family’s doing great doesn’t mean they’re going to have another child. Furthermore, this tabloid referred to a potential new baby as Brady’s “next prize,” which is pretty scummy in its own right. This story added nothing new to the Enquirer story, so Gossip Cop debunked it as well.

‘Blindsided’ By New Contract

In a dramatic twist that shocked no one, Brady announced that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and would attempt to earn his eighth ring. The Enquirer invented an unbelievable story, claiming that Bundchen was blindsided by the announcement. A source said, “Gisele is both angry and astonished because they had spoken about him finally settling down to be a full-time father and husband, but he can’t stop chasing glory on the field.”

The NFL return wouldn’t destroy all plans for having another child. Gossip Cop pointed out that Brady never said he was planning to retire in 2021. Bundchen even alluded to Brady re-signing on Instagram weeks before he actually did. This entire betrayal was just made-up by the Enquirer.

