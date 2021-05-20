Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Expanding Family With Another Baby?

Tom Brady may be fresh off another Super Bowl ring, but one tabloid claimed last year that the NFL superstar had something else to celebrate. Will Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, soon be welcoming their third child? Gossip Cop investigates.

Another Baby On The Way For Tom Brady?

Last May, OK! reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife had “been struck by baby fever.” The couple, who have been married since 2009, currently have an 11-year-old son, Benjamin, and a 9-year-old daughter, Vivian. Tom Brady also has a 13-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan. But could they be adding one more to the brood?

According to an insider, Gisele Bündchen was not tight-lipped about her desire for more kids last summer. “She’s been telling friends that having one more child would be a symbol of their fresh start,” a source said, vaguely referencing the couple’s previously rocky marriage. The outlet emphasized that Brady had made “major changes” to save the relationship and included a caption from the “insider” about how moving to Florida made things better. “Florida’s been like a second honeymoon for them. The change of scenery has done wonders for their love life!” the snitch declared.

Though the source was mum about exactly what improvements had been made, they did know what gender Bündchen was hoping her third child would be. “She’d love another girl to complete the family circle — and after all she and Tom have endured, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if she got her way.”

Flag On The Play

It has been a year since the article has been published, and so far, Gisele Bündchen has not been seen out and about with a baby bump. Despite this, the magazine is still sticking to their story that the couple wants another baby. In March of this year, they published another article reporting that Brady and his wife have been “telling friends they hope to make an announcement by summer at the latest.” Of course, the National Enquirer ran the same story the week before, this time claiming the couple wanted to “celebrate his seventh Super Bowl victory with another addition to their team.”

Gossip Cop busted those previous stories. It’s ironic so many tabloids ran reports last year about the famous couple wanting/having another kid when the same amount ran saying Brady and Bündchen were in trouble. For example, Life & Style ran a sensationalized cover claiming Gisele Bündchen had “dumped” Tom Brady and the two were headed for a “$600 million divorce.”

More News From Gossip Cop

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Report: Ben Affleck Proposed To Jennifer Lopez On Montana Trip