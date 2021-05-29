‘Today’s’ Hoda Kotb’s Wedding Delayed Due To Career Fears, Fiance’s Cold Feet?

Beloved Today host Hoda Kotb is presently engaged to Joel Schiffman. The couple wanted to wed last fall but were forced to delay the ceremony due to COVID-19, and no formal date has been set. The wedding is definitely still on, and Kotb just revealed that her sister Hala Kotb will be maid of honor. Any time a wedding gets delayed, tabloids always sensationalize the story to sound more dramatic than it needs to be. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about Kotb and the star-crossed wedding.

Joel Schiffman Got Cold Feet?

According to The Globe, Kotb was worried that Schiffman had “cold feet” and would walk out. A source insultingly said, “Hoda is terribly insecure and worries her dream wedding will never happen and she’ll wind up alone.” Apparently, Schiffman had a “nonchalant attitude” toward the wedding delay, which upset Kotb. When Kotb actually described the wedding plan, it was completely different from the one described by this story. The tabloid said it would be in New York, but Kotb revealed they were planning a trip to Mexico. She spoke glowingly of her fiance, so this story was transparently false.

Kathie Lee Gifford Not Welcome

The Globe once again set its sights on Kotb when it claimed her longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford had been “iced out” of the wedding party. Gifford expected to be maid of honor, yet the call never came. A source said, “She knows they’ve had their differences, but she never thought Hoda would be so mean.” Gifford felt like she’d lost her best friend. Gifford has only spoken glowingly of Kotb, so there was no evidence of fallout. We know now that Gifford isn’t the maid of honor, but that doesn’t mean Gifford is bitter in the slightest.

Delayed Due To ‘Today’ Coup?

Strap in for this one. The National Enquirer claimed Kotb was delaying her wedding not because of the pandemic, but because she was worried her Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager would try and replace her. A source said Kotb was scared of “what backstabbing co-workers Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager may do while she honeymoons with her new hubby.” Kotb didn’t want to officially set a date because it would signal to Guthrie when she should set her coup in motion.

Ever since Guthrie and Hager arrived at Today, this outlet’s tried to create a rivalry between them and Kotb. This is just absurd, as they’re all friends. More than that, however, this story conveniently forgot to mention that COVID-19 exists. The delay has nothing to do with job security. At this point, Gossip Cop thinks Kotb is free to host Today for as long as she wants to, so she wouldn’t be worried in the first place.

