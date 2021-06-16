5 Best Cooling Bras To Fight The Dreaded Summer Boob Sweat

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We’ve all dealt with it, and it’s no fun for anyone. So, to help a sister out, we’ve rounded up our favorite sweat-wicking bras to help combat that awful summer boob sweat.

Stay hydrated, lather on the SPF, stay in the air conditioning when necessary and wear one of these bras!

Hanes Women’s X-Temp Foam Wirefree Bra

This Hanes Women’s X-Temp Foam Wirefree Bra is flexible, super soft and flattering! While wireless, this bra doesn’t have the shape of a typical sports bra – it’s much cuter. It’s smart sizes will also keep you supported and comfortable.

A reviewer stated, “Best. Bra. Ever. These are my first wireless bras and they are the most comfortable bras I’ve ever worn. Makes me wonder was I doing all those years with underwire. The fit of these bras [is] perfect.”

Warner’s Play It Cool Wire-Free Cooling Racerback Bra

Another wonderful wire-free bra, Warner’s Play It Cool bra, features “Chill FX lining in the cups, which cools and wicks moisture away.” This bra is true to size, has a front closure and the racerback style will sit nicely under a tank top.

Running Girl Sports Bra

We love this pretty, criss-cross backed, comfy Running Girl Sports Bra! Made with organic cotton and recycled polyester, this bra is soft and stretchy but retains its shape for long-lasting wear. Of course, it’s moisture-wicking too! Perfect for yoga, Zumba or just walking to the mailbox in the summer heat.

Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra

Stay cool, confident and comfortable in this Bali Bra. With sizing ranging from extra small to three extra large, a variety of colors and cool comfort fabric to wick away moisture, this bra will become one of your favorites!

YIANNA Sports Bra

This beautiful sports bra comes in gorgeous colors, is supportive enough for intense workouts and looks great even under regular tank tops for everyday wear.

Reviewers love this bra, especially this one who stated, “This is my second bra purchased from this brand & will never purchase any other brand!!”

