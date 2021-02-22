Tips for Starting the Diet Trend Celebs Swear By

When I tell folks that I practice and love intermittent fasting (IF), they tend to look at me like I’m a bit cuckoo. Which might be accurate—but definitely not because I’m a mega-fan of intermittent fasting. And I’m not alone. The likes of Jennifer Aniston, Gisele Bündchen, and Kourtney Kardashian and many other famous folks swear by this method.

I get that it can sound a little extreme to some. I get that plenty of people don’t understand how anyone can have all their marbles and still want to “deprive” themselves of food for hours each day. But it’s surprisingly easy (with practice), remarkably beneficial, and even—dare I say it—enjoyable.

That’s right, I actually like doing IF and would do it even if it didn’t offer any health or weight loss benefits. It makes me feel good, and I’m a firm believer that more of us should try it out. It may not be for everyone, but for those who do end up benefiting from it, it works real, life-altering wonders.

Being an intermittent fasting beginner can be challenging, and it helps to have an intro to the practice, plenty of information, and some guidance along the way.

What Is Intermittent Fasting?

The first real question on the IF journey is, What the heck is intermittent fasting? Intermittent fasting pretty much what it sounds like, but there’s some nuance that’s important to get straight.

The good news is that you have the freedom to choose from many different methods of fasting. Intermittent fasts can last from 12 hours to 24 hours. Fast once a week, once a month, or even once a year. Do shorter fasts daily, or “alternate day fasting” (24-36 hours) two or three times per week. There is no single best fasting schedule—it’s based on your personal preferences, habits, and goals.

The most common versions of intermittent fasting tend to be shorter, daily fasts. For IF regulars, fasting for 13 to 16 hours per day is a popular practice (and my personal favorite). This might mean you skip breakfast and wait ‘til later in the day to start eating, or you could include a morning meal but cut yourself off sometime in the afternoon. Some folks even just stick to one meal per day. There are all sorts of ways to work in your fasting period each day.

There are all sorts of ways to work in your fasting period each day.

The Lowdown On Intermittent Fasting Benefits

Lots of people come to intermittent fasting as a way to burn fat and lose weight. And it certainly is a good way to do both of those things. But it also has less well-known benefits, like reduced risk for type-2 diabetes, lowered risk of cancer, lowered blood sugar, and potential improved cardiovascular health and decreased risk factors for heart disease.

The mechanisms behind the reduced risk for type-2 diabetes can be traced back to the improved insulin resistance that can come with caloric restriction. This has long been known as a factor in risk for diabetes and outcomes of diabetes, and so intermittent fasting (as a version of caloric restriction) offers potential benefits to diabetic and prediabetic populations.

On top of these promising benefits, IF can be beneficial for our brains, cognitive function, energy, and productivity. I personally have found that intermittent fasting makes my workdays more energetic and productive. Plus, I no longer experience that post-lunch midday slump that so many of us run into.

So, whether you're looking to reduce body fat, improve short-term or long-term health, or give your brain a boost (or all of the above!) intermittent fasting can help.

How To Get Started

Fasting is tougher at the beginning than it is once you've been doing it awhile. Many people get turned off when they first start and give up quickly.

Why is this? Well, like with most changes we put ourselves through, our bodies need time to adjust. If we’ve eaten morning, afternoon, and evening for decades, that’s a lot of conditioning that our bodies need to let go of. It takes time to break a habit, and our bodies don’t know that we’ve decided to take up intermittent fasting. But they’ll catch up if we’re willing to put in the effort.

If you're ready to get started, begin your IF journey.

The Nitty-Gritty Of Daily Fasting

Not sure exactly where to start?

Not sure exactly where to start?

Figure out how many hours you spend eating and how many hours you naturally fast each day. For example, you might eat breakfast at 8am, lunch at noon, dinner at 6pm, and dessert at 9pm. That would mean you eat for approximately 13 hours each day and fast for approximately 11. Once you have this info, start gradually increasing your fasting period until you reach your desired fasting schedule.

If you’re skipping breakfast, drink black coffee, hot tea, or water in the morning. Giving your body liquid helps you feel full (and a boost of caffeine won’t hurt, either).

At first, you could feel more fatigued or deprived of energy. That's normal, and it's a good idea to stick with it through the adjustment. Once your body gets used to it and shifts the way it uses energy, there's a good chance your energy will actually increase, and you'll be happily benefitting from the time you put into adjusting.

Intermittent fasting might feel a little strange to start. But with time, dedication, you'll be an IF pro (and convert) in no time.

