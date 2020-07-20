Timothy Omundson Says The 'Supernatural' Fandom Helped Him Recover From His Stroke In An Incredible Way

Timothy Omundson is probably best known for his role as Detective Carlton Lassiter, aka Lassie, in Psych, but his time as Cain on the incredibly popular Supernatural comes in as a close second. As excited as Psych fans might be about the return of Omundson and Lassiter in the show's second movie, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, it seems like Supernatural fans have them beat when it comes to supports him more — at least, according to him.
Omundson recently chatted with the AV Club about his career and the various roles he's taken throughout his time as an actor, as well as his incredible recovery from a 2017 stroke that almost forced him to call it quits on acting. Thankfully, he was able to recover with the aid of doctors and physical therapists, as well as his friends and family. When asked about his time playing the biblical Cain on Supernatural, Omundson made sure to mention how much he appreciated the show's fans for supporting him.
"And to break into that fan circuit and sort of travel the world with those guys and gals has been the most amazing fringe benefit you can imagine. That fandom has really helped me get through my stroke recovery," he said. He concluded,
The support that they’ve offered me online… It’s been really extraordinary.
The fandom is just one of the great things he experienced while he was working on Supernatural. Omundson also mentioned how quickly he felt supported when he first started on the show. "That’s one of those shows where the people on it are so close," he explained, "and a lot of the crew I’d known from Psych, so it made me just feel right at home. And Jared [Padalecki] and Jensen [Ackles] are so incredibly welcoming that… I dunno, I just felt comfortable in that guy’s skin right away."
Timothy Omundson was quick to credit everyone else who helped support him in some way in his recovery. He gave an incredibly kind shoutout to the cast and crew of Psych 2, which was especially appreciated on account of how much effort they put in to help him get used to acting once again. "It was not easy by any means to show up on set that first day and figure out how to work with everybody with a new brain," Omundson said. "But I had that cast and crew there to support me the entire way. I couldn’t have done it without them lifting me up."
In fact, Omundson is gracious enough to even thank his dog, Lucy, in one of his tweets. It's honestly impossible to figure out what's the sweetest part of this story, but it's just as impossible to pick a bad answer.