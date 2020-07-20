Timothy Omundson Says The 'Supernatural' Fandom Helped Him Recover From His Stroke In An Incredible Way

He Thanked Everyone Who Helped Him, No Matter How Small

Timothy Omundson was quick to credit everyone else who helped support him in some way in his recovery. He gave an incredibly kind shoutout to the cast and crew of Psych 2, which was especially appreciated on account of how much effort they put in to help him get used to acting once again. "It was not easy by any means to show up on set that first day and figure out how to work with everybody with a new brain," Omundson said. "But I had that cast and crew there to support me the entire way. I couldn’t have done it without them lifting me up."