Revisiting Timothée Chalamet’s Math-Based Rap Video From High School

By Hugh Scott |

Timothée Chalamet’s star is on the rise. Sure, he may have been a little undressed at the Oscars in his formal tracksuit, but that only takes him back to his roots as an aspiring hip-hop artist called “Lil Timmy Tim.” If you’re hoping there is video evidence of his short-lived foray into rap, don’t worry — it exists.

Timothée Chalamet was just hoping for a good grade

The story behind the video is a classic tale of an underachieving student trying to grab his statistics teacher’s attention with a two-minute video feature some really terrible lyrics. A young Chalamet gets an A+ for effort here, though apparently his teacher, Ms. Lawton, thought it was only worth a D. According to Chalamet, he “deserved that or worse.”

Chalamet first acknowledged that the video existed when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside Armie Hammer. Hammer explained while the rest of the class was presenting detailed papers, Chalamet opted for the video, which, let’s be honest, features lyrics that really have nothing to do with statistics. The Interstellar star wasn’t wrong when he said he deserved the grade he got.

His high school is legendary in the entertainment world

Ms. Lawton probably wasn’t surprised. Timothée Chalamet created the video while he was a student at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. The school’s alumni is littered with successful actors, musicians, and artists. Jennifer Aniston, Al Pacino, Zazie Beetz, Adrien Brody, Awkwafina, Nicki Minaj and many, many more once walked the same halls. Chalamet was even classmates with Ansel Elgort. Still, most of the students — artists and musicians all — stuck to mathematics in a statistics class.

It’s been a big few huge years for Timothée Chalamet. He can currently be seen in Netflix’s The King and in theaters in Little Women. Later this year, he will star as protagonist Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s hotly-anticipated remake of Dune. He’ll also be in this summer’s The French Dispatch from director Wes Anderson. While he is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now, he has dodged the attention of the gossip media for the most part.

Gossip Cop has debunked one phony report though. In November, Life & Style alleged that Chalamet was “being a diva” on the set of Dune. Not only was the allegation ridiculous, but the story was also published months after filming wrapped on the production. Though it was written like it was breaking news, the fact was Chalamet hadn’t been on set for four months at that point. If Chalamet got a D for his video, the tabloid deserved an F for its reporting.