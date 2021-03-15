Who Is Timothée Chalamet’s Girlfriend? What We Know About His Love Life

Women have been lining up to be Timothée Chalamet‘s girlfriend ever since the 25-year-old introduced himself to the world in Call Me by Your Name. But in the four years since that breakthrough role, Chalamet has been quite careful about the relationships he’s pursued. Get the scoop on his dating history—and find out about one pesky rumor that has tried (but failed) to ruin the young star’s sex appeal.

Does Timothée Chalamet Have A Girlfriend?

Ladies, now is your chance: Timothee Chalamet is reportedly single. The actor is apparently between girlfriends after a series of long-term relationships (plus one highly-publicized fling). According to multiple outlets, Chalamet hasn’t been linked to anyone since June 2020, when he was spotted in Cabo San Lucas with Mexican actress Eiza González.

Despite his status as a Hollywood heartthrob, Chalamet doesn’t exactly play the field. And no, it’s not because of the rumor that he spread chlamydia among NYU students. His dating history can be summed up as being low in quantity, high in quality. Here is a brief history of the ladies he has been linked to:

Lourdes Leon

(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Back in 2013, when Chalamet’s biggest credit was a minor role on Homeland, he dated Lourdes Leon. The two were fellow students at New York’s La Guardia High School of Performing Arts at the time, and Leon’s mom, Madonna, reportedly sent a bodyguard to accompany the teenagers on their dates.

Witnesses say it was more serious than a fling, but less intense than some people had hoped it would be. “Dating is a loose term for it, but yes, they are teenagers being teenagers so I guess you can call it that,” a source told Us. “It has not been going on for very long at all… Lola certainly likes her boys just like her mother! I’m not sure he’s the only boy in her life.”

Chalamet hasn’t revealed much about the relationship, but it seems to be a fond memory. In 2017, he sat with Andy Cohen to do press for Call Me By Your Name. In the interview, he revealed that they had first met years back while he was dating Leon.

“That was actually a really fun night,” said Chalamet. “I don’t know if you remember, but Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together. I don’t know… I usually don’t talk about this stuff, but that was a good night.”

He’s still on good terms with Leon too. Chalamet told Cohen that she was very supportive of his success.

“She teases me about the public appearances,” he said. “The movie itself she’s very excited about and the reception it’s been getting is only a great thing. It’s like the public appearance stuff around it, like some of the late night things I’ve done. I get made fun of.”

But when the Cohen asked how long they dated, the actor quickly said, “Next question.”

Lily-Rose Depp

(Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com)

In October 2018, a relationship between Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp was confirmed when paparazzi caught them smooching on the streets of Manhattan.

Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, met Chalamet when the two filmed the 2019 Netflix drama The King together. The relationship was pretty serious, and by the next year, the couple took their PDAs abroad. A makeout session caught by paparazzi in Italy was a particular source of embarrassment for Chalamet.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Chalamet told GQ in October 2020. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Unfortunately, their trip to Italy was the last time the couple was photographed together. In an April 2020 interview with British Vogue, he was unexpectedly described as “currently single.” We may never know the reason for the split since GQ reported that Chalamet was “serious about keeping his former relationship with Depp to himself.”

Eiza Gonzalez

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

By June 2020, it appeared that Chalamet had moved on to I Care a Lot star Eiza González. The two were spotted on a five-day trip to Cabo San Lucas, and an insider told E! News that they “couldn’t keep their hands off of each other and had many romantic moments.”

“They swam together and took walks on the beach,” said the source. “He brought his guitar with him and was carrying it around wherever he went. He loved to serenade Eiza and she looked on adoringly… They had a great vacation together and didn’t want it to end.”

But by October, a source told the outlet that the romance had fizzled out. The tipster added that things ended months earlier.

Why People Think Timothée Chalamet Is Gay

Despite his history of dating women, Chalamet is often mistaken as being gay. It’s often an honest error based on his role as a gay man in Call Me by Your Name. In a September 2020 interview with The Independent, the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, defended his choice to cast Chalamet and co-star Armie Hammer as gay characters.

“I read too much Freud to be taking seriously these kind of critics,” said Guadagnino. “Meaning that I honestly don’t believe I have the right to decide whether an actor is straight or not. Who am I to know what somebody is thinking of himself or herself within themselves. Yes, Armie is a straight man with a wife and children and the same can be said of Timothée. But do I ask them to swear on their sexuality, on their identities, on their desires, before I cast them? I don’t!”

At the end of the day, we’re just excited to see his next performance in the sci-fi flick Dune. Maybe he’ll have a new partner on his arm by then, too.