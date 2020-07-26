Timeline Of Brad Pitt And Charlize Theron’s Supposed Relationship

If the tabloids are to be believed, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are in the throes of love. The completely manufactured relationship has blossomed into a family. None of this true, and Gossip Cop will take a look at an entirely manufactured story of true love.
We can trace this rumor back to an article in Star back in October 2018. The tabloid reported that Pitt and Theron had started officially dating. Pitt was in the middle of his custody battle with Angelina Jolie and Theron was single. Pitt and Theron “talk about art and architecture and their kids,” an anonymous insider said. The two apparently met while shooting a commercial for Breitling. We spoke to a rep for Pitt who assured us the two were not dating.
Woman’s Day Australia picked up the dating ball in January 2019 and ran with it, claiming Pitt and Theron were engaged. An alleged insider said the couple was ready to “share their love with the world,” and made sure to add that “Shiloh loves Charlize” and was assisting in ring selection. Gossip Cop debunked this story in turn because, as Pitt’s rep explained to us, he “hasn’t seen [Theron] in months.” Around the same time a sources told ET, a far more reliable source, that “they truly would make a Hollywood power couple, but at this point, they’re friends.”
Despite still not dating, Woman’s Day Australia said Theron and Pitt planned to move in together. With the cat allegedly out of the bag, the two were going to drop all secrecy and just move in together. We admire the continuity of this fake story from Woman’s Day Australia, but there is still no truth to it. Gossip Cop debunked this story because, well, the two aren’t dating.
Woman’s Day Australia then passed the baton across the pond to Globe. The tabloid naturally escalated this fake story by announcing Theron was now pregnant with Pitt’s child. The fictitious couple sounded thrilled according to another anonymous insider. “He and Charlize have told a few of their friends and she’s even starting to show.” She wasn’t, Gossip Cop can confirm. This story came out last February and Theron certainly has had no child. The two still weren’t dating, and making up a baby will not make that pairing so.
After making up a pregnancy, there really isn’t anywhere else a fake relationship can go, so in Decemeber New Idea used the ever-reliable tabloid-magnet Jennifer Aniston as a means of keeping this fake story alive. Apparently, Aniston and Theron were now feuding over Aniston’s ex-husband Pitt. Gossip Cop debunked this story as well. Both Pitt and Theron themselves said in interviews they were not dating. Even if they were, why would Aniston care? Aniston and Pitt have been split up for far longer than they were together at this point.
It remains to be seen what wacky narrative the next tabloid will come up with for this fictitious couple. When they do, come back to Gossip Cop to read all about it.