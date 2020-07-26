Timeline Of Brad Pitt And Charlize Theron’s Supposed Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Now Has Beef With Theron Over Dating Pitt

After making up a pregnancy, there really isn’t anywhere else a fake relationship can go, so in Decemeber New Idea used the ever-reliable tabloid-magnet Jennifer Aniston as a means of keeping this fake story alive. Apparently, Aniston and Theron were now feuding over Aniston’s ex-husband Pitt. Gossip Cop debunked this story as well. Both Pitt and Theron themselves said in interviews they were not dating. Even if they were, why would Aniston care? Aniston and Pitt have been split up for far longer than they were together at this point.