Tim McGraw Walks Out On Faith Hill, Getting $200 Million Divorce?

In Touch boldly declared on its cover that Tim McGraw “dumped” Faith Hill. The accompanying article, however, purported something different. The publication claimed that following McGraw’s decision to leave Sony Music, which still has his wife on its roster, the country star is doing a country solo tour and planned to leave Hill behind.

“Tim pulled a shocking move, he’d been signed with Faith and they released their last album together. They wanted to headline another tour together and return to their Las Vegas residency as a team, something they felt kept them close for many years,” a supposed source told the magazine.