Top Tim McGraw Story Of 2020: Walking Out On Faith Hill

Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for 24 years. Together they’ve released an album and raised three daughters, but tabloids still claim constantly that the two are going to break up. Gossip Cop’s top McGraw rumor of 2020 was about McGraw walking out on Hill.
In March, The Globe reported that McGraw and Hill were living “separate lives” after McGraw left Sony, his record label. A “source” claimed that this exit would “make it very hard for Faith to launch her comeback as a solo artist.” Hill put her career on hold and is now “convinced that there won't be much interest in promoting her” without McGraw. The tabloid said that this tumult may eventually result in divorce.
Gossip Cop busted this story after a spokesperson for Mcgraw denied that this record label decision would result in a divorce. McGraw posted a photo of himself with Hill on Instagram the same week this story came out. Plus, the tabloid ran a nearly word-for-word duplicate of this story a few months earlier, so this story was impossible to take seriously.
Furthermore, this story acts like Hill’s career is in dire need of a revival. She was famous before marrying McGraw and has stayed in the cultural zeitgeist since. She’s racked up over 1.3 million Instagram followers and earned loads of honors too, like a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. It’s safe to say if she decided to focus on music again, she wouldn’t have to worry about needing her husband to stay popular.
This was not the last time this tabloid targeted McGraw and Hill. In September, it once again claimed they were living separate lives after arguing over where to live. This was yet another nearly-identical story that was also likely completely made-up. McGraw and Hill are still happily together going into 2021, regardless of whatever labels they’re signed to.
Tabloids love saying couples are living separate lives as it frees the tabloid up to keep things vague but believable. McGraw and Hill are in illustrious company, as this year alone Globe said Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were also living separate lives. Matthew McConaughey was supposedly living separately from his entire family. None of these stories were true, so it’s a good rule of thumb to equate the phrase “separate lives” with “totally false.”
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.