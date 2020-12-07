Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Youngest Turned 19: See Her Go From Cute Kid To Stunning Adult

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, celebrated her 19th birthday yesterday, and her superstar parents clearly couldn’t be prouder of her. Both Tim and Faith penned touching tributes to their youngest child, which they posted to Instagram. Obviously, the country music legends have big hopes for Audrey.
Audrey McGraw turned 19-years-old on December 6 and the model’s famous parents let the whole world know just how much they loved their daughter. Both Faith Hill and Tim McGraw marked the day by sharing emotional posts dedicated to their youngest of three daughters.
Tim McGraw shared a slideshow of Audrey’s photos, most of which were from her childhood days. Clearly, her dad was feeling nostalgic. The “Humble And Kind” singer wrote, “You are so loved by everyone who knows you, but I want you to realize how deeply your mom, sisters and I love and adore you,” adding that Audrey was a “steadfast friend.” McGraw also had some very sweet advice for his baby girl.
All the happiness in the world will come your way if you lead with that solid gold heart you have and work your tail off.
Faith Hill was no less emotional in her post, writing, “Hard to believe that our baby girl, Audrey turns 19 years old today.” Hill recalled that Audrey was born “almost 8 weeks early,” but that the family knew right away that she was “ready to conquer the world.” Hill also gave her other daughters, Maggie and Gracie McGraw, a shout out for all they did to help Audrey become the person she is today.
Her sisters gave her so much love and protection that she knew she would have wings to fly to any dream that she could imagine…
With all that unconditional love, it’s not hard to see why Audrey grew up to be the upstanding young lady that she is today. Gossip Cop is used to seeing seedier stories about the McGraw family, specifically superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw from the tabloids. Those shady outlets are constantly trying to present Hill and Tim in a negative light, often baselessly speculating that the pair will soon divorce. We can assure fans of the country couple that the two are in no danger of splitting up, despite what the shameless supermarket gossip rags say about the matter.
