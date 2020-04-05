The Truth About Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Marriage

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are the subjects of constant scrutiny by the tabloids. Outlets have repeatedly claimed the two’s marriage was on shaky ground and they’ve had countless problems. Gossip Cop, however, has continued to set the record straight, the couple’s marriage is fine. Here are a few times the tabloids got it wrong about the couple’s relationship.

In October 2019, OK! alleged McGraw and Hill were renewing their vowels to save their marriage. The publication stated the couple was happier than ever after their marriage “started to crack.” “Faith took a break from recording in 2005 to stay home with the kids while Tim pushed on with his music and acting career,” an alleged source told the outlet. The supposed source continued Hill heard “stories about Tim’s wandering eye and flirty behavior — and wasn’t happy.”

Vow renewal ceremonies are a common trope tabloids employ to clean up false stories the outlets have published in the past. This was no different. “They want something intimate and spiritual at their home in Tennessee,” the insider explained. McGraw and Hill are definitely happily married, and they don’t need a ceremony to prove it or “save” it. McGraw posted a throwback photo for the couple’s 23rd anniversary, with a sweet message for his wife.

Globe jumped into the fold in November 2019 with a bogus narrative claiming McGraw and Hill were heading toward an “explosive” split. A “friend” of the couple told the tabloid, “Tim and Faith have been on the brink of splitting up several times, but they’ve always managed to pull it together for the sake of their family”. The outlet then stated that McGraw wanted to go on the road without his wife and work on new music, but since their children were older, there was nothing “holding them together”.

There was nothing true about the story. At the time, McGraw was working on new music, but the country singer has toured without his wife, and so we doubted that it would interfere with the couple’s marriage. McGraw has also spoken very highly and lovingly about his wife in several interviews. If there were any severe problems between the two, we doubt the singer would gush about Hill. Gossip Cop confidently busted that phony report.

That wasn’t enough to keep the two out of the tabloids. Just a week later, the National Enquirer published a piece claiming Hill’s “tell-all” book was going to “out-do” McGraw’s. The tabloid got a tip from an anonymous source who stated the singer was planning on exposing all the couple’s dirty secrets, including McGraw’s womanizing and drinking. Gossip Cop reached out to Hill’s rep who fiercely denied the story. The singer had no intention of exposing her husband or writing a memoir despite what some phony insider said.

Then, just a couple of weeks ago, the Globe came back again with another untrue story asserting McGraw had walked out on Hill. The outlet claimed the couple was living separate lives after McGraw left Sony to return to work with Big Machine Records. An insider told the outlet it’s “going to make it very hard for Faith to launch her comeback as a solo artist” because the singer put her career “on the back burner” for her three daughters.

Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be completely false. While it was true that McGraw left Sony, there was no indication that it affected his marriage to Hill. We also did our research and checked with a spokesperson for McGraw who denied the story. This was another bad attempt to try to discredit the couple’s longstanding union. Unfortunately, we suspect we aren’t done debunking this story yet, the tabloids will inevitably be back with more ridiculous claims.