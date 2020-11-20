Lori Loughlin's Prison Experience: How It's Going So Far News Lori Loughlin's Prison Experience: How It's Going So Far
News

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Daughter Shows Off Her Stripper Pole Skills

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, both dressed in all black, walk the red carpet at the Grammy Awards
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have three daughters, and their oldest, Gracie, has already gone viral for her amazing voice. Now, she’s going viral for another talent that no one would have suspected. The 23-year-old recently posted a short video to her Instagram page showing off her skills on a stripper pole. She also had a preemptive clapback for any haters who wanted to judge her for her choice in workout.

Gracie McGraw Has A Surprising Skill

Gracie McGraw revealed yesterday that she’s been working on her skills on the stripper pole, and all that hard work is definitely paying off. Gracie, who has recently opened up about her struggles with body image, shared the video of herself spinning around on the pole and managed to make it look totally effortless.

She captioned the video, “This is for ME! I'm strengthening and taking my body back. This makes me feel POWERFUL AND ABLE.” In the video, Gracie was wearing a white crop top and a pair of barely-there black thong underwear. Last month, the child of country music royalty posted a video highlighting the areas of her body that she’d always “hated,” but she was learning to love them. Uploading this video was clearly a way for her to showcase that she was both beautiful and strong.

I honestly never thought I’d be able to hold myself up so this is a big win for me. I’m proud of myself. This is the best workout for body and mind. I feel in charge and like a freaking boss.”

“I think this is called a sit and I’m probably doing it wrong but I’m learning!” Gracie continued. She also had a message for anyone who wanted to judge her or any other “womxn for using THEIR own bodies to do what they want,” telling them unabashedly that they “suck.” It's always a good idea to get ahead of the trolls to beat them at their own game.

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

