Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Splitting After He ‘Walked Out’ On Her?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for over two decades. Last year, a tabloid claimed that the couple’s relationship was in peril after McGraw walked out on Hill. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and where the spouses stand today.

Tim McGraw Left Faith Hill And Their Marriage In The Dust?

Last March, after Tim McGraw left his deal with Sony Music, the Globe reported that the singer also left Faith Hill. The magazine alleged that the longtime spouses were living separate lives and a source revealed that the split would “make it very hard for Faith to launch her comeback as a solo artist” because she put her career on the back burner to raise their three daughters. Gossip Cop should note that Hill’s career is separate from her husband’s, so if she wanted to make a comeback, she wouldn’t need McGraw to do it.

Tim Was Tired Of Living In Faith’s Shadow?

The so-called insider further revealed that Hill wanted to join her husband as a supporting act on his solo tour, Here on Earth. The tipster tattled that the country singer refused to have his wife tag along because “he wanted his career to be his own” and “didn’t want to play concerts and have the audience yell out, ‘Where’s Faith?’” Other insiders added that the turmoil between the couple would eventually lead to them divorcing but Hill “wanted to keep tabs on her husband” so he “wouldn’t plunge back into his partying past.” One of the sources concluded by stating, “You would have thought he’d have been more loyal after she stood by him like that.”

Tim McGraw Never Walked Out On Faith Hill

Whoever these “sources” were, they had no idea what they were talking about. Gossip Cop busted the story when it came out and the account remains untrue to this day. Tim McGraw never walked out on Faith Hill. At the time, we ran the article by a spokesperson for the singer, who denied the phony report. As we stated, Hill and McGraw have separate careers, therefore it wouldn’t make sense that McGraw’s decision to leave Sony would affect his marriage. In regards to where the couple stands today, they are still very much together. Recently, McGraw honored his wife and their three daughters on International Women’s Day.

These Rumors Are Common

If that doesn’t show how much devotion Tim McGraw has for his family, maybe this other inaccurate report will show why the Globe shouldn’t be trusted. In 2019, the paper had alleged that McGraw and Hill were headed for an explosive divorce. Gossip Cop investigated the suspicious story and found it to be incorrect. Three years have gone and the couple is still going strong, which proves that the tabloid has no insight into the spouses’ lives.

