Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Adding Miracle Baby To Family?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

A tabloid reported last year that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were looking into growing their family with a “miracle baby.” Since the couple’s three daughters are adults, or nearly so, the country music superstars have been left nostalgic for the old days, claims a source. Gossip Cop looked into this rumor and can provide an answer.

OK! reported one year ago that McGraw and Hill were “struck with baby fever.” An alleged source told the outlet, “With the kids getting older and flying the nest, they’ve been feeling nostalgic about the early days of parenthood.” Though the idea of adding a new member to the family was “just an idea” at first, Hill and McGraw have “become determined to expand their family.”

Much of the inspiration for this idea, and the article in general, is a quote from Tim McGraw about how his wife of over 20 years has been handling the fact that their girls are all grown up. He admitted in an interview with Taste of Country’s Sam Alex, “Sometimes she just misses them and doing things for them everyday and doing things moms do,” adding, “I think it’s really tough on her sometimes.” Thus the sudden desire to have a new baby around to restart the whole parenting process.

Of course, at age 52, it’s hardly likely that Faith Hill will be able to naturally conceive and carry a baby herself, so the outlet, and its suspicious source, claim that the couple decided on adoption to grow their family. “It’s all very hush-hush for the time being, but that’s the word within their inner circle,” alleges the so-called source. “It’s a big step, but they’re ready for this.”

As far as what they’re looking for in a child, the unreliable insider claims the two are dying to finally have a boy after three girls. “They’re longing to welcome a little boy, and with Gracie, Maggie and Audrey all doing their own thing, they know they have the time to take care of a baby.” Adding, “This seems like the right move for them.” That’s not what Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have said themselves about adding to their family of five in the past.

Back in 2013, the couple sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight and vehemently denied wanting to have more children. “Oh gosh, no! Uh-uh, girl, please!” exclaimed Hill, while McGraw, at the same time, said, “Don’t even say that! I just got a cold sweat.” Sure, the interview was from about seven years ago, but the passionate way the couple refused to even consider the possibility of adding to their brood makes Gossip Cop think that their mindset hasn’t changed much. Besides, a mother (and father) can be sad about the prospect of their children leaving the nest without immediately wanting to add another baby to said nest. Regardless, in the year since the article was published, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have obviously not adopted another child, boy or girl.

It should be noted that just a month after publishing this article about the “lovebirds” desperately wishing to grow their family, OK! wrote another piece claiming that McGraw and Hill were headed for divorce after years of “fights, secrets, and lies.” Gossip Cop reached out to the couple’s spokesperson, who told us on the record that there was no truth to the divorce rumors. This tabloid, like many others, contradicts itself constantly in an attempt to entice readers to buy their lies.