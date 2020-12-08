Tim McGraw 'Dumped' Faith Hill?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of the many Hollywood couples the tabloids like to pick on. Months ago, one publication alleged McGraw dumped his wife. Of course, Gossip Cop investigated the dubious tale. Now that the year is coming to a close, we’re revisiting the skeptical account.
In April, the tabloid In Touch alleged Tim McGraw walked out on Faith Hill. Gossip Cop waited until June to explore the report, but we had our doubts from the beginning. According to the magazine, following McGraw’s decision to leave Sony Music, the country star planned to do a music tour over the summer without his wife. “Tim pulled a shocking move, he’d been signed with Faith and they released their last album together. They wanted to headline another tour together and return to their Las Vegas residency as a team, something they felt kept them close for many years,” an insider spilled.
The unnamed informant added Hill’s career was connected to her husband's for so long that his choice "left her in the dust” and McGraw was “taking a break” as if he “dumped” her. From there, the insider claimed the couple’s relationship had trust issues, with the source even disclosing Hill was jealous of Taylor Swift. “When Taylor Swift opened for them on their 'Soul2Soul' tour years ago and Faith was insanely jealous, and who can blame her?” The anonymous tipster concluded McGraw “had enough” and was intent on going his way, which hurt Hill.
Gossip Cop, however, didn’t buy the phony piece one bit. Why would Tim McGraw’s choice to leave Sony Music have anything to do with his marriage to Faith Hill? The short answer is that it doesn’t. Additionally, Hill is a popular country star, so her husband's decision never affected her. At the time, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for McGraw about the bogus narrative. The country singer’s rep confirmed the piece was false. Recently, McGraw honored his wife on their 24th wedding anniversary, and from the sweet words he captioned, it doesn’t seem like the pair are having any issues:
And if more proof is needed as to why no one should trust the tabloids, Gossip Cop debunked other reports about the couple’s marriage that were incorrect. Last November, the Globe purported Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s marriage exploded. In July of last year, the same paper asserted the pair were divorcing. These, and other untrustworthy rumors Gossip Cop busted, are more reason the tabloids should stop alleging couples are splitting up without reliable information to back it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.