Tim McGraw Dumped Faith Hill?

In April, the tabloid In Touch alleged Tim McGraw walked out on Faith Hill. Gossip Cop waited until June to explore the report, but we had our doubts from the beginning. According to the magazine, following McGraw’s decision to leave Sony Music, the country star planned to do a music tour over the summer without his wife. “Tim pulled a shocking move, he’d been signed with Faith and they released their last album together. They wanted to headline another tour together and return to their Las Vegas residency as a team, something they felt kept them close for many years,” an insider spilled.