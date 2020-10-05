Tim McGraw And Faith Hill's Lives Better Than Ever Under Quarantine: Report

One magazine says that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are flourishing in lockdown with their family in a heartwarming report that actually raises some suspicious questions. Gossip Cop can explain what’s going on.
OK! says that there’s been nothing but bliss at the McGraw-Hill house. Even though they can be proud of their careers and relationship, the magazine says, they're most proud of their life together — "Family is everything to them," an unnamed source whispers. The couple's even happier considering the time they got to spend with their daughters.
"Their house came alive with interesting conversations over the dinner table and nightly music hours, where Tim and Faith sing a couple songs and the girls chime in too," the insider adds. "It was so special." The publication acknowledges that the couple might be made up of massive stars, but they're "secretly just your average couple" at home.
"If there's a squeaky hinge that needs fixing, she hands the tools and puts him to work," the snitch says. While Hill loves being in the kitchen, the insider says that McGraw is no stranger to being the cook. "Sometimes Tim will join and make his chicken and dumplings. Playful bickering usually ensues, and the girls find that very entertaining." "Tim adores Faith, and vice versa. They can't imagine their lives without each other."
While that all sounds just downright pleasant, it just doesn’t mesh well with OK!’s past reporting on Hill and McGraw. We can believe that there’s harmony in the household and all, but the second an anonymous source chimes in with highly specific details, we get skeptical. In this case, who could the insider possibly be? Are we supposed to believe that the two are narrating their lives to some third party that turns around and sells off their story? Besides, there’s no real insight here. McGraw specifically told anecdotes about his chicken and dumplings before, including an interview with Kelly Clarkson where he talked about making the dish sometimes since it’s what originally won over Hill before they started dating.
Plus, there's less information available in this story than you could get from McGraw and Hill themselves. For example, we already knew that they were loving having their daughters home — besides the fact that they love their kids and enjoy having them home, McGraw shared a photo of Hill's new hair color at the hands of their eldest daughter, Gracie.
Presumably owing to the magazine's publishing delay, it didn't report on how McGraw and Hill celebrated her birthday, which is something a close friend or other insider should probably know. Again, this was something that McGraw himself shared, making the tabloid's braggadocious insights even more useless.
Faith Hill and her daughters even set up an extremely touching listening party for Tim McGraw's new album that saw the happy couple dancing together at their romantically lit home. What's the point of wasting your time with poorly presented gossip when the couple's already glad to share the more interesting and unique parts of their lives for their fans? Slow dances aren't something that tabloids typically cover, but it's still a heartwarming clip for any fan of the stars.
The simpler reason for our dismissal of this article is the fact that this outlet has repeatedly published gossip about the couple that ranges from insensitive to downright insulting, although it doesn't bother to mention its past coverage. OK! is the magazine that spent last year stringing together a bogus narrative about Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s relationship. The outlet went from shouting about how the couple were going to have an inevitable and messy divorce that would see them duking it out for their fortune in court to reporting that they’d fallen back in love with each other and were renewing their vows. It spent months and several issues making up problems for Hill and McGraw, solving them for the couple, and then bragging about their insight into the lives of the stars.
These stories saw the publication make up accusations of McGraw’s “wandering eye” and had more than one insulting remark about the country singer’s sobriety. It said his wife was heartbroken and felt betrayed when he allegedly told her he wanted to go on a solo tour, despite the fact that they’ve both been professional and independent musicians for decades. We’ve seen the magazine’s narrative shift from bliss to embattled before, so this latest piece is questionable at best. While the outlet isn’t far off from the truth when it says that the two are happy, only time will tell if the tabloid will stick to realistic gossip about McGraw and Hill this time.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill do have a happy home, but this report doesn't have any real details.