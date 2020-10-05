Tim McGraw And Faith Hill's Lives Better Than Ever Under Quarantine: Report

What Happened To Tim McGraw And Faith Hill's Struggles?

The simpler reason for our dismissal of this article is the fact that this outlet has repeatedly published gossip about the couple that ranges from insensitive to downright insulting, although it doesn't bother to mention its past coverage. OK! is the magazine that spent last year stringing together a bogus narrative about Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s relationship. The outlet went from shouting about how the couple were going to have an inevitable and messy divorce that would see them duking it out for their fortune in court to reporting that they’d fallen back in love with each other and were renewing their vows. It spent months and several issues making up problems for Hill and McGraw, solving them for the couple, and then bragging about their insight into the lives of the stars.