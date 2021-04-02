Gossip Cop

News

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s Divorce Battle, Tom Brady’s Contract Troubles, And This Week’s Gossip

G
Griffin Matis
12:00 pm, April 2, 2021
side by side photos of Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Tom Brady
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com, Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

April Fools’ Day saw a bunch of funny (and some not so funny) jokes by both celebrities and publications alike, but this week has also had a lot of regular celebrity rumors as well. Divorces, firings, and scandals aren’t quite joke material. Here’s what you might have missed from Gossip Cop this week.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw smiling together
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Divorcing, Battling Over Huge Fortune?

Though they’ll be celebrating their 25th anniversary this October, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been plagued by divorce rumors the past few months. We rounded up all of the stories we’ve heard about their fights over their finances, careers, and family and came to a conclusion of our own here.

Tom Brady in a tux with Gisele Bundchen in a dress
(Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com)

Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?

Gisele Bundchen has made it no secret that she hopes her husband will retire from football sooner than later, and the National Enquirer says that their differing views on his career have come to a head with his new contract. “Gisele is both angry and astonished because they had spoken about him finally settling down to be a full-time father and husband, but he can’t stop chasing glory on the field,” a source says. Here’s what we know about the couple’s future together.

Miranda Lambert in a yellow dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Miranda Lambert ‘Warning’ Friends Not To Attend Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding?

Nearly everyone was ecstatic when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement, but one insider says that his ex-wife was furious. Apparently, Lambert is already telling friends that they can either go to the future wedding or remain friends with her, but not both. This is what we found when we checked into the report.

Pat Sajak in a tuxedo
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Pat Sajak ‘Facing The Ax’ After Mocking Contestant With Lisp

Pat Sajak’s attitude on the last few months of Wheel of Fortune reportedly has producers worried, and his latest incident with a contestant may have been the last straw for the host. “Whether he will have to take a break or quit, that will be up to him and the show,” a behind-the-scenes source told In Touch. We looked into the claims here.

Machine Gun Kelly in a black jacket
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘Doomed From The Start’?

According to one report, Megan Fox isn’t likely to stick around in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. A source pointed to the fact none of her past flings have lasted all that long, and she seemed to be growing bored with the young rapper. Here’s what we know about the two’s relationship.

