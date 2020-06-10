Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Divorcing? What We Know So Far

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of country music's longest-lasting couples. Because of this, the spouses have been subjected to a lot of inaccurate claims about their marriage from tabloids. What is the truth behind their relationship? Gossip Cop has rounded up the few times the outlets were wrong about McGraw and Hill’s marriage.
Back in May 2019, OK! alleged Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had a turbulent few months within their marriage. According to the magazine, the country stars were divorcing after years of "fights, secrets, and lies.” “No one would be surprised if they officially ended it soon, especially since they've been practically living separate lives for months. The buzz is that it's just a matter of who files the paperwork first,” a supposed tipster told the outlet. The magazine’s allegations however were not true. Gossip Cop didn’t find any evidence of the couple divorcing, and we exposed the silly story for the falsehood it was.
Six months later, the Globe declared McGraw and Hill’s marriage “exploded.” The fictitious story insisted the couple were headed for a $167 million divorce after being on the brink of splitting up many times. An unnamed source told the outlet that with the children out of the house, the spouses have been “locking horns” on their future. The publication’s narrative was completely made-up. McGraw expressed during an interview with Taste of Country that he was looking forward to spending time with Hill following their youngest daughter off to college.
In May of this year, Gossip Cop debunked the National Enquirer for asserting Hill was worried McGraw would relapse. The story contended after McGraw was seen in the alcohol section of a store he was in that this was proof the singer was on the verge of falling off the wagon again. A so-called source told the paper Hill worried “a relapse will be a fatal blow to their marriage. Faith is terrified of his temptation. It nearly destroyed their marriage before!" While it was true that McGraw suffered from struggled with alcoholism, a photo of the singer in the wine section of the store isn’t enough to convey he would relapse. There was also no proof to back up the paper’s claim.
Earlier this month, In Touch boldly declared McGraw was leaving Hill. The outlet maintained that following McGraw’s decision to leave Sony Music, he was also looking to have a separate life from his wife. A dubious source claimed Hill’s career “has been connected to his for so long that this leaves her in the dust,” and that the couple was “taking a break” but it was as if he dumped her. The magazine further alleged Hill’s jealously of Taylor Swift is what also led McGraw to walk away from his marriage. This, however, was completely fabricated. A spokesperson for McGraw confirmed with Gossip Cop that the story was false.
It seems that tabloids are determined to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill torn apart. The couple, however, is still going strong.