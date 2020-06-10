Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Divorcing? What We Know So Far

Tim Falls Off The Wagon

In May of this year, Gossip Cop debunked the National Enquirer for asserting Hill was worried McGraw would relapse. The story contended after McGraw was seen in the alcohol section of a store he was in that this was proof the singer was on the verge of falling off the wagon again. A so-called source told the paper Hill worried “a relapse will be a fatal blow to their marriage. Faith is terrified of his temptation. It nearly destroyed their marriage before!" While it was true that McGraw suffered from struggled with alcoholism, a photo of the singer in the wine section of the store isn’t enough to convey he would relapse. There was also no proof to back up the paper’s claim.