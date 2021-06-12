Gossip Cop

Lifestyle

This TikTok Bacon Hack Has Forever Changed My Breakfast Game For The Better

D
Dana Hopkins
7:15 am, June 12, 2021
Image of bacon cooking in a skillet.
(Elena Veselova/Shutterstock)

While I’m not one to buy into the latest trends, whether it’s fashion, food or beauty, when I heard there was a TikTok hack involving bacon, I was all ears. I mean, bacon is basically the perfect food. It’s salty and savory with the perfect hint of sweetness. And don’t even get me started on thick-cut bacon. It’s like a gift from the heavens! So to say I was excited about this TikTok bacon hack is an understatement. 

How It All Started

After a year of lock-down, my sister-in-law was finally able to visit and stay with me this past week. We were more than excited to visit again, watch chick flicks and catch up on life. But I was even more excited when I learned that she had brought bacon from a small slaughterhouse called Farmhouse Meat Co. in Illinois close to where she lives in Iowa. The scene was freakin’ set. 

Do The Twist

The TikTok recipe uses just one ingredient – bacon! And while you may not have access to super special sister-in-law-bought bacon, any thick-cut bacon will suffice. I used thick-cut pork bacon and the twists turned out chewy and a little bit crisp, just like the TikTokers said it would!

First, line your baking sheet with parchment paper. Then, place an oven-safe cooling rack on top of the parchment paper and baking sheet to let the bacon grease drain. Next, twist the bacon strips as tightly as you can. I had some difficulty with this step, as I thought the bacon would twist more easily, but hey, I did the best I could!

Image of raw bacon twisted and placed along cooling rack.
(Dana Hopkins)

Once your bacon is twisted up and laid across the cooling rack, place them in a 350-degree oven for 40 minutes total. After 20 minutes, I flipped the bacon over and put them back in for the remaining 20 minutes. However, the bacon may not have needed the full 40 minutes, as the ends got a little darker than I wanted. So, just watch the bacon closely after you flip it. That way, it comes out perfectly!

Image of cooked bacon laying across a cooling rack.
(Dana Hopkins)

High On The Hog

Looking back on the process, the trick is in the twist. And not to mentioned, the cleanup was a breeze compared to the traditional frying method. Forget the splatter, the mess and the disposing of bacon grease.  

Image of cooked, twisted bacon laying on a plate.
(Dana Hopkins)

I would 10/10 recommend this TikTok bacon hack, and it was mother-in-law and sister-in-law approved. Now it’s time to make some more!

