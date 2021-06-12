While I’m not one to buy into the latest trends, whether it’s fashion, food or beauty, when I heard there was a TikTok hack involving bacon, I was all ears. I mean, bacon is basically the perfect food. It’s salty and savory with the perfect hint of sweetness. And don’t even get me started on thick-cut bacon. It’s like a gift from the heavens! So to say I was excited about this TikTok bacon hack is an understatement.

How It All Started

After a year of lock-down, my sister-in-law was finally able to visit and stay with me this past week. We were more than excited to visit again, watch chick flicks and catch up on life. But I was even more excited when I learned that she had brought bacon from a small slaughterhouse called Farmhouse Meat Co. in Illinois close to where she lives in Iowa. The scene was freakin’ set.

Do The Twist

The TikTok recipe uses just one ingredient – bacon! And while you may not have access to super special sister-in-law-bought bacon, any thick-cut bacon will suffice. I used thick-cut pork bacon and the twists turned out chewy and a little bit crisp, just like the TikTokers said it would!

First, line your baking sheet with parchment paper. Then, place an oven-safe cooling rack on top of the parchment paper and baking sheet to let the bacon grease drain. Next, twist the bacon strips as tightly as you can. I had some difficulty with this step, as I thought the bacon would twist more easily, but hey, I did the best I could!

(Dana Hopkins)

Once your bacon is twisted up and laid across the cooling rack, place them in a 350-degree oven for 40 minutes total. After 20 minutes, I flipped the bacon over and put them back in for the remaining 20 minutes. However, the bacon may not have needed the full 40 minutes, as the ends got a little darker than I wanted. So, just watch the bacon closely after you flip it. That way, it comes out perfectly!

(Dana Hopkins)

High On The Hog

Looking back on the process, the trick is in the twist. And not to mentioned, the cleanup was a breeze compared to the traditional frying method. Forget the splatter, the mess and the disposing of bacon grease.

(Dana Hopkins)

I would 10/10 recommend this TikTok bacon hack, and it was mother-in-law and sister-in-law approved. Now it’s time to make some more!

