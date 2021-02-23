Gossip Cop

Screenshot from 'The Undoing' of Hugh Grant looking distraught and about to jump off a bridge. News Hugh Grant’s Role In ‘The Undoing’ Leaving Him ‘Distressed’?

Hugh Grant received his sixth Golden Globe nomination for The Undoing, a harrowing drama series on HBO Max. One tabloid claims the show changed Grant’s life for the worse, and he’s been “distressed” since filming the series. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Hugh Comes Undone!’ According to New Idea, Hugh Grant “has pushed himself too far.” The […]

Chrissy Teigen smiling in a green dress News President Joe Biden Finally Unfollows Chrissy Teigen On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen may have enjoyed the honor of being the only celebrity to earn a follow from the @POTUS account on Twitter once President Joe Biden was inaugurated, but it seems like that follow came with a price. The model apparently couldn’t take the pressure of being one of the thirteen accounts that the presidential […]

Andy Cohen smiling in a tuxedo News Andy Cohen Is Recruiting For His New Show That Looks More Dramatic Than ‘Real Housewives’

Andy Cohen's Real Housewives may have fights and feuds, but the new show sounds more explicit and a whole lot more personal.

News

Tiger Woods Involved In Rollover Car Crash, Extracted With Jaws Of Life – UPDATE: In Surgery With ‘Multiple Leg Injuries’

Tiger Woods is under emergency care after being involved in a car crash this morning. The legendary golfer was the only one hurt in the incident. Woods’ car rolled over and trapped him inside.

Woods was injured in Ranchos Palos Verdes, though we don’t yet know what caused the incident. The crash was bad enough that he had to be extracted from the vehicle after fire crews used the jaws of life to pry open the car.

LA County Sheriffs confirmed the story, reporting that it was a single car crash. “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes,” the officials wrote in a statement.

The statement also added that Woods’ vehicle “sustained major damage” and that he was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life'” before being transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Gossip Cop will continue to monitor the situation and update this article with any new developments.

UPDATE: MSNBC provided a helicopter shot of Tiger Woods car after the crash and it’s pretty unsettling.

Tiger Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, confirmed the report with Golf Digest, telling the magazine, “He is currently in surgery,” for “multiple leg injuries,” adding, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

