Tiger Woods Involved In Rollover Car Crash, Extracted With Jaws Of Life – UPDATE: In Surgery With ‘Multiple Leg Injuries’

Tiger Woods is under emergency care after being involved in a car crash this morning. The legendary golfer was the only one hurt in the incident. Woods’ car rolled over and trapped him inside.

Woods was injured in Ranchos Palos Verdes, though we don’t yet know what caused the incident. The crash was bad enough that he had to be extracted from the vehicle after fire crews used the jaws of life to pry open the car.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

LA County Sheriffs confirmed the story, reporting that it was a single car crash. “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes,” the officials wrote in a statement.

The statement also added that Woods’ vehicle “sustained major damage” and that he was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life'” before being transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Gossip Cop will continue to monitor the situation and update this article with any new developments.

UPDATE: MSNBC provided a helicopter shot of Tiger Woods car after the crash and it’s pretty unsettling.

MSNBC has a shot of Tiger's car after the crash. Insane. pic.twitter.com/GdR0Id13ge — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, confirmed the report with Golf Digest, telling the magazine, “He is currently in surgery,” for “multiple leg injuries,” adding, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

