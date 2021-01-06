Tiger Woods 'Creeping Out' His Ex-Wife Elin?

The end of Tiger Woods’ dominance in golf coincided with the very public end to his marriage with Elin Nordegren. The two have been divorced for over a decade now. One tabloid claims Woods’s recent attempts at civility are creeping Nodregrin out. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the Globe, Woods “is trying to weasel his way back into the life of ex-wife Elin Nordegren,” but she and her new partner Jordan Cameron aren’t interested. Woods is “trying to creep back into her life” by “checking in and wanting to talk about how things are going with her and Jordan.”
Tiger Woods is “always mentioning the past and where they went wrong, but lin isn’t interested in the least.” Cameron, a former Miami Dolphins tight end, “is ready to tell… Tiger ‘to bury himself in the sand trap.’” The article concludes by saying “Tiger wants what he can’t have: a purely platonic friendship.”
Nordegren and Woods will always be forced to co-exist as the two still raise two children, but it seems like things are going pretty well. In a 2016 interview with Stephen Colbert, Woods explained that he and Nordegren are still close.
She's been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me.
He added that the two communicate better now than when they were married. Recently, Woods played in a tournament with his son Charlie as Nordegren and Erica Herman, Woods’ current girlfriend, watched on the sideline. As both have moved on to the next chapters in their lives, Nordegren and Woods appear to have maintained a friendship as they co-parent together. This story of creeping and weaseling is completely false.
Another athlete who attracts loads of tabloid attention is former Texas Ranger, Alex Rodriguez. This tabloid attacked his weight last month and said Jennifer Lopez may leave him for getting too “blubbery.” Rodriguez may not be in the shape he was when he won multiple MVP awards, but that’s not to say he’s out of shape at all. Gossip Cop also busted a story about Lopez feuding with Rodriguez’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis As with Woods and Nordegren, Lopez and Scurtis get along perfectly civilly.
In another dramatization of a perfectly platonic friendship, Globe reported a few months ago that Jennifer Aniston was starving herself over Brad Pitt. Aniston and Pitt get along well now and there’s no starvation to be seen. This tabloid enjoys using exes to create drama, but that doesn’t make the drama real.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
