Tiger Woods’ ‘Brain Injury Nightmare,’ Prince Philip’s Deathbed Confessions, And This Weekend’s Gossip

This weekend had no shortage of surprising stories and dramatic tales about all matter of celebrities. Gossip Cop checked into a number of shocking rumors the past few days. Here’s what you might’ve missed from the weekend.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Furious Over ‘Friends’ Reunion, Show In Jeopardy?

Woman’s Day said that there’s trouble brewing behind the scenes of the planned Friends reunion, with Schwimmer in particular furious over the fact that he wasn’t getting a chance to do any directing whatsoever. Perry, on the other hand, was disappointed in the script and ready to walk if big changes weren’t made. We looked into the reunion’s status here.

(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Fears Tiger Woods Could Have Brain Damage, $900 Million Brand In Trouble After Car Wreck?

The cover story of the latest National Enquirer shouts, “Tiger Woods Brain Injury Nightmare!” According to the outlet, the legendary golfer’s recent car crash could spell the end of his acclaimed brand. A source says that the longer he spends in the hospital, the more friends are “worried that there could be serious compilations.” This is what we found when we investigated the rumor.

(Lorna Roberts/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Philip Begging Queen Elizabeth For Forgiveness From Death Bed?

“Being bedridden at Windsor Castle with Elizabeth by his side intensified the guilt,” a palace insider tells Star. “It hit home that the clock is ticking, he knows it’s now or never.” From guilt over Princess Diana’s death to past infidelity, it seems like there are lot of confessions coming from Prince Philip due to his precarious state. Here’s what we found when we checked in on the royal drama.

(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Splitting Over Desire To Have A Baby?

Ellen DeGeneres has reiterated time and time again that she doesn’t think she’ll ever want to have kids of her own, but it’s been reported that her wife doesn’t feel the same way. In fact, some rumors indicate that the relationship may be headed towards its end point soon. This is what’s going on with the superstar couple.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Tori Spelling Cut Out Of Inheritance By Her Mother?

Tori Spelling’s father died with a massive fortune, but the actress didn’t get to see much of it because of how worried her mother was about her daughter’s spending problems. According to an insider, she reportedly “told Tori it’s her own fault she’s broke and she has no intention of constantly bailing her out.” Here’s what we found when we looked into the claim.