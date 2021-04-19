Tiger Woods Asleep At The Wheel? Accident Investigator Claims He Might Have Been

Was Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel when he crashed his car in February? That’s what one tabloid report is suggesting. Gossip Cop investigates the claims.

Tiger Wood Asleep At The Wheel?

According to a recent edition of In Touch, Tiger Woods was possibly asleep or otherwise impaired when he crashed his car. The magazine went over the events, including the official report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The report confirmed that the crash was an accident caused by excessive speeding. The LASD concluded that no impairment or intoxication played a part in the accident. Furthermore, no criminal charges have been filed against the golfer, and Woods has been reportedly recovering and doing well since the incident.

But that’s not where the tabloid’s story ends. According to the magazine, a former homicide detective wasn’t buying the sheriff department’s story. They told the tabloid that he believes Woods was either asleep or otherwise impaired when the accident happened. They even go on to claim that speed hadn’t played a factor in the golfer’s crash. According to the former detective, “The road curved but Tiger’s car went straight,” and “there’s definitely an argument for [Woods] getting special treatment because he’s Tiger Woods.”

Here’s The Deal

So, was Tiger Woods really asleep at the wheel when he crashed his car? We are unable to say, but there’s no reason to take an unaffiliated former detective’s word over the LASD’s. It’s important to note that no one else was hired to investigate Woods’ crash, and any evaluations are not at all tied into the official investigation. It’s likely the LASD has more information than those conducting their own unofficial investigations into the accident.

Besides, a slew of other investigators have provided their own expert opinions on the matter. None of them seem to agree with the LASD’s findings, yet they don’t seem to totally agree with each other’s either. At this time, the comments to the tabloid are complete speculation and have not been validated by any official law enforcement agency, nor anyone involved with the accident or investigation. It’s important not to jump the gun.

Furthermore, the LASD is clearly the authority on the matter. There has been endless speculation on Tiger Woods’ accident, but the truth is that it was an unfortunate and life-threatening incident, and it has been investigated. Until these unofficial reports can actually be substantiated, they should not be treated as factual.

