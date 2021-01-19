Tiger Wins Trying Win Back Ex Lindsey Vonn

‘Tiger Tells Ex: ‘I Want Your Back’

According to Woman’s Day, Woods “is being hotly tipped as the reason his ex Lindsey Vonn dumped her hockey-playing fiance last month.” Woods and Vonn are now “back in touch,” with friends of Woods saying he’s “doing everything he can to win her back.” With the break-up between Vonn and NHLer PK Subban hitting the news, Woods is going to shoot his shot.