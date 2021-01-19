Tiger Wins Trying Win Back Ex Lindsey Vonn

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods dated Olympian Lindsey Vonn for three years before the two parted ways in 2015. One tabloid believes Woods is trying to date Vonn once more. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, Woods “is being hotly tipped as the reason his ex Lindsey Vonn dumped her hockey-playing fiance last month.” Woods and Vonn are now “back in touch,” with friends of Woods saying he’s “doing everything he can to win her back.” With the break-up between Vonn and NHLer PK Subban hitting the news, Woods is going to shoot his shot.
Woods “still loves her,” a source says, “and he’s willing to start a family with her if that’s what she wants.” The break-up with Subban “just shows Tiger’s convinced [Vonn] he’s changed.” The article concludes by saying Woods has his ex-wife Elin Nordegren’s blessing to date Vonn because Vonn “was a great stepmom to their kids.”
This story is coming about because Vonn is newly single after breaking off her three-year engagement with Subban.
Just because Vonn is single, however, doesn’t mean Woods is. This article conveniently neglects to mention that Woods is dating Erica Herman. She and Nordegren recently watched Woods and his son play golf together.
If anyone has Nordegren’s blessing, it’s Herman. Woods and Vonn broke-up years ago, and there’s no evidence to suggest he had anything to do with the Subban break-up. This supposed love story between the two superstar athletes is completely made-up.
Gossip Cop has busted stories about Vonn’s love life before. A few years ago the National Enquirer claimed Vonn was trying to date Chris Pratt. That story was utter hogwash, as Pratt would soon go on to date and marry Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Woman’s Day has a rough track record when it comes to stories about athletes. It claimed Alex Rodriguez “could be days away from a split” with Jennifer Lopez all the way back in January 2019. The two are still dating, and now engaged, so clearly that story was incorrect.
We also busted a story about another Olympic champion, Caitlyn Jenner, feuding with Kris Jenner over the birth of grandchild Stormi. The story suggested that Kris would keep Caitlyn away from Stormi, but a rep for Caitlyn exclusively told us “none of this is accurate.”
When it comes to athletes, this tabloid doesn’t know what it’s talking about. Vonn and Woods are still friends, but nothing romantic is happening.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
